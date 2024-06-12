BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Bangladesh vs Netherlands ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh and the Netherlands are set to clash in a pivotal encounter in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. This match holds significant importance for both teams as they vie for a spot in the Super 8 stage. Bangladesh has a perfect record against the Netherlands in T20 World Cups, having won both previous encounters. However, the Netherlands will be buoyed by their victory over Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup last yea.

Led by captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh fields a team with a formidable mix of experienced players and rising stars. Key players like Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das have been in excellent form with the bat, while Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed provide a potent spin attack. Bangladesh’s recent form includes a victory against Sri Lanka but a narrow loss to South Africa, leaving them needing a win to stay alive in the race for the Super 8s.

Under the leadership of Scott Edwards, the Netherlands have shown promise in the tournament so far. They started with a convincing win against Nepal and put up a strong fight against South Africa, despite ultimately losing. Max O’Dowd and Sybrand Engelbrecht have been key with the bat, while Logan Van Beek has led their bowling attack impressively. The Netherlands need a win against Bangladesh to solidify their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage.

BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and Bangladesh, 2024 Match Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 27th Match Venue Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – Thursday, 13 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Bangladesh : Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Logan Van Beek, Vivian Kingma Weather forecast for BAN vs NED match Temperature: 29°C Precipitation: 8% Humidity: 77% Wind: 21 km/h Pitch conditions for BAN vs NED Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is known for providing assistance to both batsmen and spin bowlers. Toss Factor in BAN vs NED The pitch traditionally favors chasing teams, and spinners play a crucial role here. BAN vs NED Head-to-head Bangladesh: 3 wins Netherlands: 1 win BAN vs NED Squads Bangladesh : Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Netherlands: Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh and Wesley Barresi.

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Probable playing XI for Netherlands

Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Litton Das, Max O’Dowd, Towhid Hridoy, Bas de Leede, Shakib Al Hasan, Logan van Beek, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Litton Das, Max O’Dowd, Towhid Hridoy, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Litton Das: Although not in form right now, Das has the capability to change the course of the game with his batting and is also a reliable wicketkeeper behind the stumps. He has claimed a total of 66 dismissals (Catches: 47 run outs: 4, Stumpings: 5) in his T20i career.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Towhid Hridoy: Hridoy has been in excellent form for Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. He has shown his ability to score crucial runs under pressure and has been pivotal in Bangladesh’s batting lineup. His aggressive approach and ability to play spin and pace equally well make him a key player for Bangladesh.

Max O’Dowd: O’Dowd has accumulated 1830 runs at an average of 30 in his T20I career. Also, he has registered a half-century in this tournament against Nepal. He can be a game changer for Netherlands against Bangladesh.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib has been the backbone of Bangladesh’s cricket for many years. Shakib has played a total of 124 T20Is and has scored 2451 runs and scalped 146 wickets. Truly, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game. We are not keeping him out. However, he is in terrible form right now. If he returns to form today, the Netherlands bowlers might be at threat.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mustafizur Rahman: The left-arm pacer has been Bangladesh’s go-to bowler. In 97 matches, he has picked up 123 wickets with best figures of 6/10. His deceptive slower balls and yorkers at the death have been effective in containing the opposition’s batsmen and picking up crucial wickets. Fiz (As his fans call him) can play a crucial role with the ball for Bangladesh against Netherlands.

Vivian Kingma: Kingma showcased his bowling prowess against South Africa in the last game. He scalped 2 wickets conceding just 12 runs. He is expected to repeat something similar against Bangladesh.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Towhid Hridoy and Vivian Kingma

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Mustafizur Rahman and Max O’Dowd

Must Picks for BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tawhid Hridoy

Mustafizur Rahman

Bas de Leede

Max O’Dowd

Risky choices for BAN vs NED ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Nazmul Hossain Shanto

Teja Nidamanuru

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Bangladesh and Netherlands?

Both teams will be looking to secure a crucial win to bolster their chances of advancing to the Super 8 stage. However, Bangladesh enters as the favorites based on their strong spin attack and recent form.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big