Why Bajrang Punia Want More Olympics Centers In India? Know at – KreedOn Candids

Bajrang Punia at World Championship

Bajrang Punia has been the most successful Indian wrestler, securing four medals in the prestigious World Wrestling Championship. He won his first medal, a bronze in 2013, a silver in 2018, and bronze medals in 2019 and 2022. After having won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Bajrang was also expected to reach the finals of the World Championship that took place in Belgrade. But the wrestler explained, the rigid tape played the spoilsport.

Hardships and Bajrang Punia’s Wife’s encouragement

Bajrang received a head injury in his opening bout against Cuban wrestler Alejandro Enrique Tobier in the very first minute of the competition. The on-spot doctors rushed to the mat and applied a rigid tape to the injury spot. But according to Bajrang’s personal physiotherapist Anand Dubey, one of Bajrang’s team members in Belgrade that rigid tape is generally used to alleviate injuries on the knee or ankle. So, in this case, the on-spot doctors were supposed to fix cohesive tape according to Dubey. This tape was irritating the front portion of Bajrang’s hair. The grappler’s support staff had to struggle for around 20 minutes to cut hair from the injury area instead of developing a strategy and setting focus on the opposition. Bajrang revealed that this incident caused the loss of his concentration and get content with bronze finally. Talking over the phone from Delhi, the bronze medalist in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo affirmed,

“Even I was in dilemma before competing for the bronze-medal winning match following my injury. But my wife Sangita Phogat pushed me to fight for the bronze-winning match. She inspired me by saying despite the pain in my head I would be able to win it. So, Sangita’s encouragement played a major role to achieve the bronze.”

Bajrang Punia: Need for Olympics Centers

Bajrang who is now ranked second in the world in his 65kg category is optimistic about the future of Indian wrestling. He stated,

“There are many young wrestlers in the country who look bright on the mat. I believe they will be able to draw attention by performing at the international level. But at the same time, I feel the government, national federation should take initiative in association with state associations to build up a center of excellence in wrestling. We can precisely mention these centers as ‘Olympics Centers.’ Let these centers be constructed with training facilities of international standard. Roping in foreign coaches is not necessary. We have several experts in India itself. Only the infrastructure should be ultra-modern.”

Punia waits for the return of the Pro-Wrestling league

The Pro-Wrestling League that was held from 2015 to 2019 is all set to be revived this year. The wrestling federation of India (WFI) has reportedly bought ownership rights from the private organization that had introduced the league and run it. Punia commented,

“Indian wrestlers including us have been extremely benefitted by Pro-Wrestling League where world’s leading wrestlers took part, helping us to develop more. If it really can be revived then the Indian wrestlers will be again benefited a lot.”

Bajrang Punia: Mission Gold

Punia will resume training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sonipat center after a few days. He has started dreaming of gold medals in Asian Games next year. The gold medals events in World Championship and Summer Olympics in 2024 are to be held in Paris. However, world number 2 pointed out mentioning,

"Olympics medal may be the most prestigious but the toughest of all is the World Championship as the number of brilliant grapplers becomes more in this competition than in the Olympics."

