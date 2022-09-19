Proud Moment! Wrestling Star Bajrang Punia becomes 1st Indian to win 4 medals at World Wrestling Championships

Indian ace wrestler, Bajrang Punia became the 1st and only Indian to win four medals at the World Wrestling Championships as he bagged a bronze medal in the current edition on Sunday in Belgrade.

4️⃣th Worlds medal for @BajrangPunia 🤼‍♂️ Our Tokyo Olympics BRONZE medalist has bagged a BRONZE🥉 again. This time at the Wrestling World Championships (FS 65kg) in Belgrade🤩 His World Championships CV now: SILVER – 2018

BRONZE – 2013, 2019, 2022#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/vF1kOEEflL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2022

Bajrang, a bronze medalist at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, beat Puerto Rico’s Sebastian Rivera by 11-9 in the 65kg category bronze medal match.

Bajrang, who lost to John Michael Diakomihalis of the USA in the quarterfinals, qualified for the bronze medal match in the repechage where he outsmarted Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia 7-6 on points.

It is Bajrang’s third bronze in the world. This famous Indian wrestler had earlier won bronze in 2013, silver in 2018, and bronze in 2019.

India fielded a 30-member squad for the World Wrestling Championships 2022 but was able to secure just two medals. Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Ravi Kumar Dahiya crashed early and failed to secure a podium finish.

Apart from Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat also clinched her second World Championship bronze medal in the women’s 53kg category. Vinesh defeated Sweden’s Emma Malmgren by 8-0 to win bronze.