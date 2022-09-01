Badminton Japan Open Day 3: Kidambi stunned WR 4 | Lakshya & Saina crashed out

- Advertisement -

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kidambi Srikanth was on his A-game to defeat world number 4, Lee Zii Jia by 22-20, 23-21 in the first round of the Japan Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Indian ace shuttler Prannoy H.S. through to the pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open. He faced Hong Kong competitor Ng ka Long Angus, whose injury gave Prannoy a free pass to easily enter the next round. Prannoy narrowly led 11-10 in the first game when the world number 12 player from Hong Kong dropped a towel into the court, leading to an immediate suspension of play.

Another ace shuttler, Saina Nehwal made an early exit from ongoing Japan open after losing her round-of-32 match to world number one Akane Yamaguchi by 21-9 and 21-17. Nehwal was far from at her best in the first game but put up a strong fight in the second.

India’s badminton star, Lakshya Sen on Wednesday made a shock exit from the ongoing Japan Open Super 750 in the round of 32 after losing to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-18, 14-21, 13-21. Sen, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, played against the Japanese for the first time in two meetings.

In the men’s doubles, the pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to Korea’s Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in a closely fought contest by 21-19, 21-23, and 15-21.

