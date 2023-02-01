Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023: India is placed in Group B alongside Malaysia, UAE, & Kazakhstan

Nidhi Singh
In the Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023, Indian contingents have been placed in Group B alongside Malaysia, UAE, and Kazakhstan. This event will take place in Dubai Exhibition Centre, from February 14 to 19 2023.

In this tournament, 17 teams are split into four different groups of four countries, and one group with five, where they compete in Round Robin format with the top two will reach to the knockout stage. China, Korea, Singapore, and Uzbekistan are placed in Group A. Group C includes Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon. In Group D, Chinese Taipei, Japan, Hong Kong, and Pakistan are drawn. If we look at the top four seeded teams then China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are in the race.

Each tie group will be based on the results of two singles and three doubles matches. All five matches of each tie shall be played on the group stage. After the completion of the last match of the Group Stage, a draw of the knockout stage will be decided.

The Indian contingent was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the first edition held in 2017. In 2019, India could not go past the group stage. In 2021, the championship was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023: India squad

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garga/Vishnuvardhan Goud P

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

