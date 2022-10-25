Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Babar Azam lauds King Kohli: “Isliye toh match jeet gaye” | #ViratKohli #BabarAzam – KreedOn Banter

By Sneha Ghosh
Babar Azam lauds King Kohli: “Isliye toh match jeet gaye..”- KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
Babar Azam gave a splendid reply to a reporter on Virat Kohli while taking to the media after their defeat in their opening match against India. When asked by a journalist whether Kohli’s knock was the difference between the two sides, Babar interrupted the journalist while praising the Indian cricketer. He said, “Isliye toh match jeet gaye (That’s why they won)”.

Babar stated when asked to rate Kohli’s innings of Sunday’s match,

“Dekhiye, struggle kar rahe the. Comeback kiya phir itni badi innings ke baad unka confidence kafi badha hoga. Jab bhi aap aise matches jeetate hain toh woh individually bhi confidence milta hai. (See, he was struggling. He made a comeback and during his knock, his confidence must have increased. Whenever you make your team win such matches, the player also gets confidence)”, 

After the defeat of Pakistan in their first match in the T20 World Cup 2022, the team will play their next match against Zimbabwe on October 27 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Meanwhile, India will have a face-off against the Netherlands on the same day. Team India will further play against South Africa on October 30.

Virat Kohli Innings Against Pakistan- KreedOn

Sneha Ghosh
King Kohli compliments Ashwin for his brilliance amidst pressure: "Ash ne dimaag ke upar extra dimaag lagaya" | #ViratKohli #IndvsPak- KreedOn Banter

