Babar Azam lauds King Kohli: “Isliye toh match jeet gaye” | #ViratKohli #BabarAzam – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Babar Azam gave a splendid reply to a reporter on Virat Kohli while taking to the media after their defeat in their opening match against India. When asked by a journalist whether Kohli’s knock was the difference between the two sides, Babar interrupted the journalist while praising the Indian cricketer. He said, “Isliye toh match jeet gaye (That’s why they won)”.

Babar stated when asked to rate Kohli’s innings of Sunday’s match,

“Dekhiye, struggle kar rahe the. Comeback kiya phir itni badi innings ke baad unka confidence kafi badha hoga. Jab bhi aap aise matches jeetate hain toh woh individually bhi confidence milta hai. (See, he was struggling. He made a comeback and during his knock, his confidence must have increased. Whenever you make your team win such matches, the player also gets confidence)”,

After the defeat of Pakistan in their first match in the T20 World Cup 2022, the team will play their next match against Zimbabwe on October 27 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Meanwhile, India will have a face-off against the Netherlands on the same day. Team India will further play against South Africa on October 30.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Cometh the hour, cometh the King! Virat Kohli Brilliant Innings Against Pakistan In T20 WC 2022

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport