Axar Patel: The majestic Indian bowler of modern era

-- Advertisement --

A small bungalow in the little village of Nadiad, 60 km from Ahmedabad, relates the full story of Axar Patel or Akshar Patel. Patel’s tale is best recounted by the residents of this house, who include a sick father whom he helped “cheat death,” a mother who never wanted him to play cricket as she was concerned he would get injured.

Axar’s home, dubbed “Rajkiran,” is easy to locate. Stopping a passing car will reveal the road that leads to the residence of the left-arm spinner, who made his Test debut with a five-wicket haul in Chennai. Patel’s SUVs are the sole sign of wealth in this sleepy enclave.

About Axar Patel

Details Full Name Axar Rajeshbhai Patel Age 27 years Sport Category Cricket Date of Birth 23 January 1994 Hometown Nadiad, Gujarat Height 183 cm Weight 60 kg Coach Sanjaybhai Patel Achievement 2014: BCCI Under-19 cricketer of the Year. Emerging Player of the Tournament in 2014 IPL. Networth 30 Crore INR Parent Father: Rajesh Patel Mother: Pritiben Patel ODI Debut Bangladesh vs India at Dhaka - June 15, 2014 Test Debut India vs England at Chennai - February 13 - 16, 2021 ICC Rankings Best Ranking: 7 T 20 Debut Zimbabwe vs India at Harare - July 17, 2015 Batting Style Left hand bat Bowling Style Slow left arm orthodox Teams Played for India, Gujarat, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, West Zone, India A, India Red, India B, Durham, Delhi Capitals, India C, Indians IPL Debut Against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on April 18, 2014. Alma Mater Dharmsinh Desai University, Nadiad, Gujarat,india

Axar Patel Career

Domestic Cricket

-- Advertisement --

Patel only played one first-class games for Gujarat in his first season but had a better domestic season in 2013. Patel was instrumental in India’s Under-23s winning the ACC Emerging Teams Cup 2013; he took seven wickets in the competition, including a four-wicket haul against UAE in the semi-final.

Patel was a steady performer for Gujarat in the 2013-2014 Ranji Trophy, amassing 369 runs at an average of 46.12 and taking 29 wickets. He was crowned the BCCI Under-19 cricketer of the year 2012/13 season after a great performance in the 2013-14 Ranji season.

Patel finished his second Ranji encounter, against Delhi in November 2013, with 6 for 55 in the first innings. This was his first five-wicket haul, and it remains one of his most memorable matches.

In August 2019, he was chosen to the India Red team for the 2019–20 Duleep Trophy. He was also chosen to India’s C team for the 2019–20 Deodhar Trophy in October 2019.

International Cricket

ODI

Akshar Patel was chosen in the Indian ODI team for the visit to Bangladesh after his stellar performances in the 2014 IPL season. He also made his ODI debut in the opening game of the series against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, concluding with statistics of 1/59 in 10 overs.

He was then named in the five-match One-Day International series against the West Indies. Axar did not participate in the very first three matches, but he did appear in the fourth ODI, where he bowled well, conceding only 26 runs and picking up two wickets in his ten overs. He was then included to the 15-man team for the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, in which he played all five games and took 11 wickets while scoring 31 runs at a strike rate of 178.

T20

On July 17, 2015, Axar Patel made his Twenty20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe.

Patel was also chosen to India’s 15-man team for the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australia, which will be held in Australia. Patel has also been chosen as an India stand-by player for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in England.

Test

Axar Patel made his test debut against England at Chennai on February 13 – 16, 2021. Since then, he has been fairly regular in the side as India’s first-choice left-arm spinner.

Axar Patel IPL Career

Following his outstanding domestic season, he was signed by Mumbai Indians for the 2013 IPL season.

Patel had a fantastic season for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2014, with 17 wickets. He has subsequently crowned the 2014 IPL’s “Emerging Player of the Year” for his impressive season.

Axar Patel was retained by the Kings XI Punjab for the 2015 IPL season after a solid finish in the previous season. Patel batted as a finisher for the Kings XI Punjab in the 2015 IPL season, amassing 206 runs and claiming six wickets.

He set a new record by taking four wickets in five balls in a match against the Gujarat Lions on 1 May 2016, the first (and only) hat-trick of the 2016 IPL season, paving the way for Kings XI Punjab’s 23-run triumph against table-toppers Gujarat Lions at Rajkot.

Patel has been re-signed by Kings XI Punjab for the 2018 IPL season. He was later purchased by the Delhi Capitals in the IPL player auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League season in December 2018.

Axar Patel Stats

Batting Stats

Format Matches Innings Runs HS Average Test 3 4 55 43 13.75 ODI 38 20 181 38 12.93 T20I 12 8 75 20 18.75 IPL 101 72 913 44 18.26

Bowling Stats

Format Matches Innings Wicktes BBI BBM Eco. 5W 10W Test 3 6 27 6/38 11/70 2.24 4 1 ODI 38 35 45 3/34 3/34 4.43 0 0 T20I 12 12 9 3/17 3/17 6.88 0 0 IPL 101 100 86 4/21 4/21 7.29 0 0

Axar Patel Unknown Facts

Akshar is his real name. He was known as ‘Axar’ since his school principal misspelled his name as ‘Axar’ on his school leaving certificate.

Patel had no ambition of becoming a cricketer and had always desired to be an engineer.

Axar’s father pushed him to play cricket because he wanted him to be a cricketer. His father used to examine his white underwear to see how hard he worked in the cricket nets.

Dhiren Kansara, a friend of his, also aided him much in his early cricketing days. He persuaded Axar to participate in the Inter-school cricket competition while he was in ninth grade.

Yuvraj Singh is Axar Patel’s idol, and he aspires to bat like him one day.

Axar Patel Social Media

There is no place safer than the arms of a father. Happy father’s day to all dads.

I know I never tell you this often But I love you dad.😘😘😎 pic.twitter.com/MKlbeLH9SK — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) June 20, 2021

Recovering from COVID-19 recently, @akshar2026 has an important message for you on staying safe from the virus 🗣️#YehHaiNayiDilli #DilDikhaDilli pic.twitter.com/FfnHcCrTQ2 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 1, 2021

For the latest content on Indian sports, stay tuned with KreedOn.