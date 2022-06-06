Avinash Sable: India’s Track & Field Gem Breaks Own National Record for the 8th Time, finishes 5th at Diamond League

- Advertisement -

Avinash Sable, India’s 27-year-old Track and field champion from Maharashtra shattered his own national record in the men’s 3000m steeplechase for 8th-time. Avinash finished fifth in the esteemed Diamond League in Rabat, Morocco held on Sunday.

Congratulations to @avinash3000m for breaking the National Record and bettering his own record w/ a time of 8:12.48 in 3000m steeplechase in Rabat #DiamondLeague! • Training SAI NCOE Bengaluru

• TOPS scheme pic.twitter.com/icdrWf2aGj — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2022

Avinash Sable, the young man from the Indian army was the sole representative from India in the prestigious Diamond League. He clocked 8:12.48 minutes to break the national record of 8:16.21 set at Thiruvananthapuram in the Indian Grand Prix in March 2022.

This wasn’t the first time for Avinash as he had already broken the national record in 2018 when he broke 37-year-old Gopal Saini’s record of 8:30.88 by one second and eight milliseconds and clocked 8:29.80 at the National Inter-State Championships.

His reign continues in breaking records in 3000m steeplechase, an obstacle race in athletics, and has been in news headlines since 2018. He holds a national record of 8:18.12 set at the 2020 summer Olympics, which he has now surpassed.

He also broke Bahadur Prasad’s 30-year-old 5000m national record in the United States last month. He finished with a time of 13:25.65 and led his way by four seconds over the previous 13:29.70.

Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali, a Tokyo Olympics title holder, won the race in 7:58.28. Lamecha Girma an Ethiopia’s Tokyo Olympics silver winner and his compatriot Hailemariyam Tegegn secured second and third clocked at 7:59.24, and 8:06.29 respectively. Rio Olympics champion Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya stood fourth and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Benjamin Kigen of Kenya ended at eighth.

