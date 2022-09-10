Saturday, September 10, 2022
HomeSportsCricketAustralia Tour of India 2022: Dates | Schedule | Venue | Where...

Australia Tour of India 2022: Dates | Schedule | Venue | Where to watch Ind vs Aus – All you need to Know

-- Advertisement --
By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Australia Tour of India 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- DNA
- Advertisement -

Australia will face India in a much-awaited three-match T20I series in September 2022. Australia’s tour of India in 2022 will only include the T20I series and matches will be held on September 20, 23, and 26.

India has been knocked out from the Asia Cup 2022 final race after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a Super Four match at Sharjah on Wednesday.

-- Advertisement --

Men in Blue last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe in August 2022. India defeated Zimbabwe in all three ODI matches to win the series by 3-0. On the other hand, a few days back, Australia won the ODI series against Zimbabwe by 2-1.

Australia Tour of India 2022: Schedule

DateMatch DetailsVenuesTime (IST)
Sept 20India vs Australia, 1st T20IPunjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali7:30 PM
Sept 23India vs Australia, 2nd T20IVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur7:30 PM
Sept 25India vs Australia, 3rd T20IRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad7:30 PM

Where to Watch Ins vs Aus 2022

In India, Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

-- Advertisement --

cricket batting gloves - KreedOnRead More | Top 10 Best Cricket Batting Gloves 2022

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
As quoted by M K Gandhi “learn as if you were to live forever”. This is the philosophy that she tries to live by. Learning new things is a passion that leads you to a school of upskills. Given her interest in writing, she pursued her dreams by taking a bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communications from GGSIPU and received several accolades in academics. She is working as a sports content writer and loves challenges and completing multiple tasks within a stipulated timeline. She loves watching football and the credit goes to Lionel Messi. In her leisure time, she loves to paint her imagination.
Previous articleIOA Faces Final Warning! IOC Suspend India If Governance Dispute Not Resolved Soon

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Indian Women's tour of England (T20 & ODI series)- Schedule & Squad | All you need to know- KreedOn

Indian Women’s tour of England (T20, ODI series) – Schedule, Squad,...

Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav KreedOn

Suryakumar Yadav Biography: The Journey of a Flamboyant Batsman

Athletes
Ravindra Jadeja, KreedOn

Ravindra Jadeja Biography: The man who knows no limits

Biographies

Today’s Twitter Trends: It’s The THALA Day on Twitter

News