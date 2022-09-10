Australia Tour of India 2022: Dates | Schedule | Venue | Where to watch Ind vs Aus – All you need to Know

- Advertisement -

Australia will face India in a much-awaited three-match T20I series in September 2022. Australia’s tour of India in 2022 will only include the T20I series and matches will be held on September 20, 23, and 26.

India has been knocked out from the Asia Cup 2022 final race after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket in a Super Four match at Sharjah on Wednesday.

Men in Blue last played an ODI series against Zimbabwe in August 2022. India defeated Zimbabwe in all three ODI matches to win the series by 3-0. On the other hand, a few days back, Australia won the ODI series against Zimbabwe by 2-1.

Australia Tour of India 2022: Schedule

Date Match Details Venues Time (IST) Sept 20 India vs Australia, 1st T20I Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 7:30 PM Sept 23 India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 7:30 PM Sept 25 India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7:30 PM

Where to Watch Ins vs Aus 2022

In India, Australia’s tour of India 2022 will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

