AUS W vs SA W Dream11 Prediction | Australia Women VS South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction | AUS-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup Final Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

AUS W vs SA W Dream11 prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) will face South Africa Women (SA-W) in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town (February 26).

After finishing first in Group 1 with four victories, Australia defeated India in the first semi-final match to go to the final.

South Africa, on the other hand, lost its first game against Sri Lanka as well as its group-stage encounter against Australia.

Nonetheless, they advanced to the final with a ten-wicket triumph against Bangladesh in the last match of the group stage.

In the second semi-final, they performed even better against England.

Let’s take a look at the AUS-W vs SA-W Dream 11 prediction for the match.

In this blog you’ll get complete details of best Dream11 team, squad, players in form, weather report, injury updates and a lot more.

AUS W vs SA W T20 World Cup Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match AUS-W vs SA-W – T20 Women’s World Cup AUS-W vs SA-W Match Date Sunday, February 26th, 2023 AUS-W vs SA-W Match Time 6:30 pm IST AUS-W vs SA-W Venue Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS W vs SA W T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AUS-W top performers: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown. SA-W top performers: Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp. Weather forecast for AUS-W vs SA-W match During the match, there is no chance of rain and the sky will be clear. Pitch Conditions for AUS W vs SA W match The pitch at Cape Town’s Newlands has a batting-friendly surface with an average first innings score of 144 in T20 cricket so fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Sunday. Toss Factor in AUS W vs SA W match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 151 Highest score – 213/5 Lowest score – 95/10 AUS W vs SA W Head-to-head Matches Played: 6 Won by AUS-W: 6 Won by SA-W: 0 AUS-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup squads AUS-W squad 2023: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham. SA-W squad 2023: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Probable Playing XI for AUS-W

BL Mooney, MM Lanning(C), GM Harris, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Gardner, Alyssa Healy, ML Schutt, JL Jonassen, Darcie Brown, G Wareham.

Probable Playing XI for SA-W

L Wolvaardt, T Brits, S Luus(C), Anneke Bosch, M Kapp, CL Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS-W vs SA-W | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicket Keepers – Alyssa Healy

Batsmen – Mooney, Brits, Wolvaardt, Meg Lanning

All-rounders – McGrath, Perry, Klerk, Kapp

Bowlers – Ismail, Wareham, Schutt

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – BL Mooney, Alyssa Healy

Batsmen – L Wolvaardt, T Brits, TM McGrath

All-rounders – M Kapp, CL Tryon, A Gardner

Bowlers – SIsmail, ML Schutt, JL Jonassen

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Alyssa Healy: The top wicketkeeper-batter scored 25 off 26 against India in the initial semi-final and leads the tournament scoring list with 171 runs from four innings, including two fifties.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Laura Wolvaardt: The in-form South African opener looked shaky in the competition but has hammered two fifties in her past two appearances. She scored 53 runs off 44 balls against England in her latest game, giving her a total of 169 runs from five games.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner: The world’s number one all-rounder earned the Player of the Match award against India in the previous game, scoring 31 off 18 balls and taking two wickets. Throughout the competition, she scored 81 runs and took nine wickets in five innings.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Ayabonga Khaka: With four wickets for 29, the 30-year-old bowler delivered a match-winning effort against England. She has seven wickets in four innings and only costs 8.0 points on the Dream11 team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Alyssa Healy

Must Picks for AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Alyssa Healy

Ashleigh Gardner

Ayabonga Khaka

Risky choices for AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction

Anneke Bosch

Sinalo Jafta

Who will win today’s match between Australia and South Africa?

Australia is expected to win this one, although it may face tough competition from South Africa.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big