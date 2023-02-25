AUS W vs SA W Dream11 Prediction | Australia Women VS South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction | AUS-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup Final Tips by experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

AUS W vs SA W Dream11 prediction: Australia Women (AUS-W) will face South Africa Women (SA-W) in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town (February 26).
After finishing first in Group 1 with four victories, Australia defeated India in the first semi-final match to go to the final.
South Africa, on the other hand, lost its first game against Sri Lanka as well as its group-stage encounter against Australia.
Nonetheless, they advanced to the final with a ten-wicket triumph against Bangladesh in the last match of the group stage.
In the second semi-final, they performed even better against England.
Let’s take a look at the AUS-W vs SA-W Dream 11 prediction for the match.
|Match
|AUS-W vs SA-W – T20 Women’s World Cup
|AUS-W vs SA-W Match Date
|Sunday, February 26th, 2023
|AUS-W vs SA-W Match Time
|6:30 pm IST
|AUS-W vs SA-W Venue
|Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS W vs SA W T20 World Cup
|Key Players in the Form
|AUS-W top performers: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown.
SA-W top performers: Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp.
|Weather forecast for AUS-W vs SA-W match
|During the match, there is no chance of rain and the sky will be clear.
|Pitch Conditions for AUS W vs SA W match
|The pitch at Cape Town’s Newlands has a batting-friendly surface with an average first innings score of 144 in T20 cricket so fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Sunday.
|Toss Factor in AUS W vs SA W match
|Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other.
|Venue stats
|Average first innings score – 151
Highest score – 213/5
Lowest score – 95/10
|AUS W vs SA W Head-to-head
|Matches Played: 6
Won by AUS-W: 6
Won by SA-W: 0
|AUS-W vs SA-W T20 World Cup squads
|AUS-W squad 2023: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
SA-W squad 2023: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.
Probable Playing XI for AUS-W
BL Mooney, MM Lanning(C), GM Harris, TM McGrath, EA Perry, A Gardner, Alyssa Healy, ML Schutt, JL Jonassen, Darcie Brown, G Wareham.
Probable Playing XI for SA-W
L Wolvaardt, T Brits, S Luus(C), Anneke Bosch, M Kapp, CL Tryon, S Jafta, N de Klerk, S Ismail, A Khaka, N Mlaba
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS-W vs SA-W | Today’s Match Prediction
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
- Wicket Keepers – Alyssa Healy
- Batsmen – Mooney, Brits, Wolvaardt, Meg Lanning
- All-rounders – McGrath, Perry, Klerk, Kapp
- Bowlers – Ismail, Wareham, Schutt
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
- Wicketkeepers – BL Mooney, Alyssa Healy
- Batsmen – L Wolvaardt, T Brits, TM McGrath
- All-rounders – M Kapp, CL Tryon, A Gardner
- Bowlers – SIsmail, ML Schutt, JL Jonassen
Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Alyssa Healy: The top wicketkeeper-batter scored 25 off 26 against India in the initial semi-final and leads the tournament scoring list with 171 runs from four innings, including two fifties.
Dream11 Batsmen Prediction
Laura Wolvaardt: The in-form South African opener looked shaky in the competition but has hammered two fifties in her past two appearances. She scored 53 runs off 44 balls against England in her latest game, giving her a total of 169 runs from five games.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Ashleigh Gardner: The world’s number one all-rounder earned the Player of the Match award against India in the previous game, scoring 31 off 18 balls and taking two wickets. Throughout the competition, she scored 81 runs and took nine wickets in five innings.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction
Ayabonga Khaka: With four wickets for 29, the 30-year-old bowler delivered a match-winning effort against England. She has seven wickets in four innings and only costs 8.0 points on the Dream11 team.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Ashleigh Gardner
Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction
Alyssa Healy
Must Picks for AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction
- Alyssa Healy
- Ashleigh Gardner
- Ayabonga Khaka
Risky choices for AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction
- Anneke Bosch
- Sinalo Jafta
Who will win today’s match between Australia and South Africa?
Australia is expected to win this one, although it may face tough competition from South Africa.
