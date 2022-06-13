- Advertisement -

Aus vs SL Dream11 Prediction: After a 2-1 win in the T20 series, Australia will battle the hosts Sri Lanka in the ODI format in a 5-match series. It was an easy series for Australia except for the defeat in the final match, which would be a boost for Sri Lanka to be confident about the ODI series.

Australia already has a bunch of players in good touches like David Warner, Aaron Finch, and Josh Hazlewood. Pat Cummins and Marnus Labuschagne will join the squad Along with Travis Head.

For Sri Lanka, the addition of Dickwella and Chandimal would be a relief for their shaky batting department. Wanindu Hasaranga will still be Sri Lanka’s marquee player which the Aussies have to be careful about.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka should worry about the whole Australian squad who can be more dangerous than they were in the T20 series.

Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts.

AUS vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match Australia vs Sri Lanka – 1st ODI Match Date Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Match Time 2:30 pm IST Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Match Analysis of AUS vs SL 1st ODI

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

Key Players in Form Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka Weather conditions in AUS vs SL match The temperature is expected to be around 29 degree celsius in the afternoon. But the humidity is 77% which would be difficult for the players to cope with. Pitch Conditions in AUS vs SL The Pallekele Stadium has an even wicket that should help both the batting and bowling departments. Toss factor in AUS vs SL Dew factor is going to play a huge role on such a humid day. Chasing could be a better option. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 28 Matches won Batting First – 12 Matches won Batting second – 16 Average first innings score – 252 Highest score – 363 Lowest score – 70 Aus vs SL Head to head Played: 98 Australia won: 61 Sri Lanka won: 33 Squads Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Probable Playing XI for Aus in 1st ODI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 1st ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Nirosha Dickwella, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs SL

Fantasy Cricket Team 1

David Warner (c)

Aaron Finch, Alex Carey

Charith Asalanka

Steve Smith

Glenn Maxwell

Dasun Shanaka

Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins

Maheesh Theekshana.

Fantasy Cricket Team 2

David Warner (c)

Nirosha Dickwella

Charith Asalanka

Steve Smith

Dhananjaya de Silva

Glenn Maxwell

Dasun Shanaka

Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins

Maheesh Theekshana.

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Alex Carey: Australia could use Alex Carey as finisher along with Glenn Maxwell or Mitchel Marsh.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

David Warner: In this form, Warner cannot be evicted from the playing XI. Warner could even go on and score a century.

Dasun Shanaka: The last T20 was all about Dasun Shanaka’s match winning half century. Shanaka is a force to reckon with in the middle order.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Wanindu Hasaranga: The main man for Sri Lanka. As always said, Hasaranga’s form determines whether Sri Lanka have a chance to take the series or not.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Josh Hazlewood: Excellent performances in the T20 series by Josh. Aussies could try a phenomenal Pat-Josh duo to start the bowling.

Pat Cummins: Practically an all-rounder. Pat Cummins is Australia’s premium bowler and one of the most utilized bowler in terms of batting at the tail end.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

David Warner

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Must picks for Aus vs SL Dream11 Prediction

David Warner

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dasun Shanaka

Josh Hazlewood

Pat Cummins

Risky choices for Aus vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Dinesh Chandimal

Ashton Agar

Nuwan Tushara

Who will win today’s Aus vs SL match?

Australia on paper is stronger than Sri Lanka. As they are moving to the ODI series with a winning momentum, Sri Lanka will have a hard time taking over them. One or two players cannot completely dominate a side like Australia. If Sri Lanka could work as a unit led by Shanaka or Hasaranga, they could take advantage.

KreedOn predicts a 70-30 chance for Australia to take the win.

