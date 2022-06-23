AUS vs SL 5TH ODI Dream11 Prediction | Tips & Tricks by experts for best winning results

- Advertisement -

Aus vs SL 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction: There were unbelievable scenes at Colombo as Sri Lanka clinched the home ODI series against Australia after waiting for 30 years.

Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva stepped up with their respective century and half century knocks. The win was truly deserving for Sri Lanka.

They tried out eight bowling options to constrain Australia under 258. What’s more deserving was a century for David Warner whose incredible innings came one run short of triple digits.

The 5th ODI has unexpectedly become insignificant as the series is comfortable with Sri Lanka. Both teams can test the bench in this matchup.

Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts for the 5th ODI.

Match Details of AUS vs SL 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match Australia vs Sri Lanka – 5th ODI Match Date Friday, June 24, 2022 Match Time 2:30 pm IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for Aus vs SL 5th ODI

Key Players in Form Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Pat Cummins Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva Weather conditions in Aus vs SL match Once again a rainy day is expected in Colombo as 80% precipitation is forecasted under the temperature of 29 degree celsius. Aus vs SL Pitch report Flat pitch suits the batsmen but after a few days of overcast conditions, swing is expected from the fast bowlers. Toss factor in Aus vs SL Batting first has been proven most successful at Colombo. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches -136 Matches won Batting First – 75 Matches won Batting second – 54 Average first innings score – 236 Highest score – 375 Lowest score – 86 Aus vs SL Head to head Played: 102 Australia won: 62 Sri Lanka won: 36 Aus vs SL Squads Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Probable Playing XI for Aus in 5th ODI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 5th ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Nirosha Dickwella, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage , Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Wanindu Hasaranga

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs SL

Team 1

Pathum Nissanka, David Warner, Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson

Team 2

Pathum Nissanka, David Warner (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis ,Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pat Cummins, Jeffrey Vandersay Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: Mendis cannot be ejected from a fantasy squad for two reasons – one his form and second is that no other wicketkeeper is as good as him at the moment.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Charith Asalanka: His knock of 110 from 106 balls was really vital for Sri Lanka to avoid a collapse.

David Warner: Warner couldn’t perform well in the first three ODI’s but he couldn’t step back for such a long time either. Too unlucky that he got out at 99.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Dhananjaya de Silva: Not the first time a ‘de Silva’ being instrumental for Sri Lanka’s victory. He already had consistent knocks in the last two ODIs.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Good news for the Lankans that their trump card is back in the playing XI after injury.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Jeffrey Vandersay: Vandersay is enjoying his time in the Playing XI. Came in as a replacement for the injured Hasaranga, now Sri Lanka has two lethal spinners.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Kusal Mendis

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

David Warner

Must picks for Aus vs SL 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka

Jeffrey Vandersay

Kusal Mendis

David Warner

Wanindu Hasaranga

Risky choices for Aus vs SL 5th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Glenn Maxwell

Nirosha Dickwella

Cameron Green

Who will win today’s match?

The battle for the series is over but as both teams are expected to introduce some new players from the bench, it is difficult to predict the winner. However, most of Australia’s squad is going through a bad phase while Sri Lanka has one or the other hero every match. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance for Sri Lanka to end the series 4-1.

