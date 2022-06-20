AUS vs SL 4TH ODI Dream11 Prediction | Tips & Tricks by experts for best winning results

- Advertisement -

Aus vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction: Not a surprise win, but rather less expected as the hosts Sri Lankans take the lead on the ODI series after winning the 3rd ODI at Colombo.

Thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s stupendous century in chasing a decent total of 292. The Nissanka-Mendis partnership deemed the match for SL to win and the Australian bowlers had no reply.

Furthermore, the Aussies have to win both the remaining ODI’s to win the series and it is high time that the players have to roll up their sleeves.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, has an advantage now and would hate to spoil it.

Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts for the 4th ODI.

AUS vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match Australia vs Sri Lanka – 4th ODI AUS vs SL Match Date Tuesday, June 21, 2022 AUS vs SL Match Time 2:30 pm IST AUS vs SL Venue R. Premadasa Stadium

Match Analysis of AUS vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

Key Players in Form Australia: Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Wandersay, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka Weather conditions in Aus vs SL Probabilities are high for a thunderstorm in Colombo on matchday. The temperature will be around 29 degree celsius and 80% humidity is expected. Aus vs SL match Pitch report Runs can be expected in Colombo as the pitch is flat. With the overcast conditions, spinners would have the lead role. Toss factor in Aus vs SL match Though the 3rd ODI at Colombo was won by the chasers, the ground stats show that batting 1st has the greater advantage. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches -135 Matches won Batting First – 74 Matches won Batting second – 54 Average first innings score – 236 Highest score – 375 Lowest score – 86 Aus vs SL Head to head Played: 101 Australia won: 62 Sri Lanka won: 35 Squads Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Probable Playing XI for Aus in 4th ODI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 4th ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera

AUS vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction Teams

Fantasy cricket Team 1

Pathum Nissanka (vc), Alex Carey, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Jeffrey Vandersay, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson

Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Pathum Nissanka, Aaron Finch (vc), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Jeffrey Vandersay, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson, Chamika Karunaratne

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: Again a solid knock from Kusal Mendis. His 87 from 85 balls was as good as Pathum Nissanka’s century..

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Danushka Gunathilaka: Though he couldn’t play the last ODI, Gunathilaka is expected to score big runs once he returns.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka scored a brilliant century and became the man of the match in the 3rd ODI.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell was great in the first ODI but failed to replicate the form in the next two. Still there aren’t any others to replace him in the all-rounder’s section for this matchup.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Jeffrey Vandersay: 3 big wickets of Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell turned the game around in Sri Lanka’s favour. Vandersay could repeat the same as the 4th ODI is on the same ground under the same conditions..

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Kusal Mendis

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Pathum Nissanka

Must picks for Aus vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Pathum Nissanka

Jeffrey Vandersay

Kusal Mendis

Danushka Gunathilaka

Travis Head

Risky choices for Aus vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction

Dushmantha Chameera

David Warner

Matthew Kuhnemann

Cameron Green

Who will win today’s match?

As the 4th ODI is on the same stadium and Australia don’t have a big spinner, Sri Lanka can take advantage of the conditions. Their batsmen are in fine touch while Australia is just confused with their combination. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance in favour of Sri Lanka to take the win and series along with it.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports stay tuned with KreedOn.