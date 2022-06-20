AUS vs SL 4TH ODI Dream11 Prediction | Tips & Tricks by experts for best winning results

Aus vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction: Not a surprise win, but rather less expected as the hosts Sri Lankans take the lead on the ODI series after winning the 3rd ODI at Colombo.
Thanks to Pathum Nissanka’s stupendous century in chasing a decent total of 292. The Nissanka-Mendis partnership deemed the match for SL to win and the Australian bowlers had no reply.
Furthermore, the Aussies have to win both the remaining ODI’s to win the series and it is high time that the players have to roll up their sleeves.
Sri Lanka, on the other side, has an advantage now and would hate to spoil it.
Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts for the 4th ODI.
AUS vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction
|Match
|Australia vs Sri Lanka – 4th ODI
|AUS vs SL Match Date
|Tuesday, June 21, 2022
|AUS vs SL Match Time
|2:30 pm IST
|AUS vs SL Venue
|R. Premadasa Stadium
Match Analysis of AUS vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction
Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts
|Key Players in Form
|Australia: Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey
Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Wandersay, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka
|Weather conditions in Aus vs SL
|Probabilities are high for a thunderstorm in Colombo on matchday. The temperature will be around 29 degree celsius and 80% humidity is expected.
|Aus vs SL match Pitch report
|Runs can be expected in Colombo as the pitch is flat. With the overcast conditions, spinners would have the lead role.
|Toss factor in Aus vs SL match
|Though the 3rd ODI at Colombo was won by the chasers, the ground stats show that batting 1st has the greater advantage.
|Venue ODI stats
|Total ODI matches -135
Matches won Batting First – 74
Matches won Batting second – 54
Average first innings score – 236
Highest score – 375
Lowest score – 86
|Aus vs SL Head to head
|Played: 101
Australia won: 62
Sri Lanka won: 35
|Squads
|Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan
Probable Playing XI for Aus in 4th ODI
Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.
Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 4th ODI
Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera
AUS vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction Teams
Fantasy cricket Team 1
Pathum Nissanka (vc), Alex Carey, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Jeffrey Vandersay, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson
Fantasy Cricket Team 2
Pathum Nissanka, Aaron Finch (vc), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Jeffrey Vandersay, Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson, Chamika Karunaratne
AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Kusal Mendis: Again a solid knock from Kusal Mendis. His 87 from 85 balls was as good as Pathum Nissanka’s century..
Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction
Danushka Gunathilaka: Though he couldn’t play the last ODI, Gunathilaka is expected to score big runs once he returns.
Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka scored a brilliant century and became the man of the match in the 3rd ODI.
Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match
Glenn Maxwell: Maxwell was great in the first ODI but failed to replicate the form in the next two. Still there aren’t any others to replace him in the all-rounder’s section for this matchup.
Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match
Jeffrey Vandersay: 3 big wickets of Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell turned the game around in Sri Lanka’s favour. Vandersay could repeat the same as the 4th ODI is on the same ground under the same conditions..
Dream 11 Captain Prediction
Kusal Mendis
Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction
Pathum Nissanka
Must picks for Aus vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction
- Pathum Nissanka
- Jeffrey Vandersay
- Kusal Mendis
- Danushka Gunathilaka
- Travis Head
Risky choices for Aus vs SL 4th ODI Dream11 Prediction
- Dushmantha Chameera
- David Warner
- Matthew Kuhnemann
- Cameron Green
Who will win today’s match?
As the 4th ODI is on the same stadium and Australia don’t have a big spinner, Sri Lanka can take advantage of the conditions. Their batsmen are in fine touch while Australia is just confused with their combination. KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance in favour of Sri Lanka to take the win and series along with it.