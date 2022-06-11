- Advertisement -

Aus vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction: Two out of two for Australia so far in their away T20 series against Sri Lanka. It was a couple of easy wins for the defending T20 World Cup winners as they restricted SL batting lineup under 130 in both the matches.

Sri Lanka needs serious renovations in the batting setup. None of the batsmen are noteworthy and trustworthy to play a solo inning of at least 60 runs. Meanwhile, their bowling department has been comparatively good.

The trump card, Wanindu Hasaranga is a massive threat to the Aussies and when he decided to turn up the heat in the 2nd T20I, the opposition was sweating hard.

In the final match of the series, Australia is expected to make a few changes to try out the rest of their squad and for Sri Lanka, it is a necessity.

Let’s have a complete dream11 prediction of the match.

AUS vs SL 3rd T20 Dream11 Prediction

Match Australia vs Sri Lanka – 3rd T20I Aus vs SL Match Date Saturday, June 11, 2022 Aus vs SL Match Time 7:00 pm IST Aus vs SL Match Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Match Analysis of AUS vs SL 3rd T20

Best dream11 team prediction Tips bt Experts

Key Players in Form Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Weather conditions in Aus vs SL 3rd T20 The temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius in Pallekele on matchday with a high humidity of 73 percent. There is also a slight chance of precipitation. Pitch Conditions in Aus vs SL 3rd T20 A neutral pitch is expected where batsmen and bowlers can take over the game at any point. Toss factor in Aus vs SL 3rd T20 The first two T20s were won by the chasing team. But in Pallekele the stats say that batting first would be the better option. Aus vs SL 3rd T20 Venue stats Total T20 matches – 22 Matches won Batting First – 12 Matches won Batting second – 7 Average first innings score – 167 Highest score – 263 Lowest score – 88 Aus vs SL Head to head Played: 24 Australia won: 15 Sri Lanka won: 9 Aus vs SL 3rd T20 Squads Australia: Aaron Finch (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.

Probable Playing XI for Aus in 3rd T20I

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 3rd T20I

Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera

Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs SL 3rd T20

Fantasy cricket Team 1

David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana.

Fantasy cricket Team 2

David Warner (c), Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Dushmantha Chameera, Jhye Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: Matthew Wade could be a better performer in comparison but the batting position of these wicket keepers makes Kusal Mendis more desirable to be picked in the team.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

David Warner: Warner has become a monster in all formats. After his scintillating stint in the IPL 2022, he is continuing his fiery run in international cricket.

Aaron Finch: Finch scored a half-century in the first T20I of the series. He can give a good start for the Aussies in the powerplay.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Wanindu Hasaranga: The one who literally drags the entire Sri Lankan side. Wanindu Hasaranga is so lethal and with good support from the batting side, he can paralyze a major chunk of the Aussie lineup.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Josh Hazlewood: Good in the death, better at the start. Josh can swing the ball either way and trouble the batsmen.

Kane Richardson: Three wickets in the final over was Kane Richardson’s reply as a death bowler. His slower balls are decently deceptive.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

David Warner

Dream 11 Vice captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Must picks for Aus vs SL Dream 11 Prediction

David Warner

Wanindu Hasaranga

Aaron Finch

Josh Hazlewood

Kane Richardson

Risky choices for Aus vs SL Dream 11 Prediction

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Steven Smith

Ashton Agar

Chamika Karunaratne

Nuwan Tushara

Who will win today’s match?

KreedOn predicts an easy win for Australia and completes their whitewash. The Sri Lankan side, on its face, is not a competition to the T20 champions. Sri Lanka might have a chance to tighten their grips as Australia will consider a few changes in their lineup but a win is a far grab.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, and IPL 2022 stay tuned with KreedOn.