Aus vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Tips & Tricks by experts for best winning results

- Advertisement -

Aus vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction | The way Aus vs SL series has come this way, it is observed that matches are either dominated by the Aussies to get the win or an even competition which is the only way SL can clinch a win.

The contrast in strength and form of the squads of both sides is the reason for his pattern.

-- Advertisement --

The best thing is that Sri Lanka are able to consistently make the contest tough for Australia and force errors out of their squad.

As SL won the 2nd ODI and the series is level at 1-1, Australia cannot relax and adopt an easy approach to the series no more.

-- Advertisement --

Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts for the 3rd ODI.

AUS vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match Australia vs Sri Lanka – 3rd ODI Aus vs SL Match Date Sunday, June 19, 2022 Aus vs SL Match Time 2:30 pm IST Aus vs SL Venue R. Premadasa Stadium

-- Advertisement --

Match Analysis of AUS vs SL 3rd ODI

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

-- Advertisement --

Key Players in Form Australia: David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka Weather conditions in Aus vs SL match The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degree celsius and light showers are predicted. It is going to be a very humid day as the forecasted rate is 84%. Aus vs SL match Pitch report A flat pitch is generally expected and huge runs are a part of T20 matches in Premadasa stadium. The spinners could bowl low in the middle orders and claim Toss factor in Aus vs SL match Ground stats show that batting first is the ideal choice after winning the toss. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches -134 Matches won Batting First – 74 Matches won Batting second – 53 Average first innings score – 236 Highest score – 375 Lowest score – 86 Aus vs SL Head to head Played: 100 Australia won: 62 Sri Lanka won: 34 Squads Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Probable Playing XI for Australia in 3rd ODI

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Swepson, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage , Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera

Aus vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction – Fantasy Cricket Team

Fantasy Cricket Team 1

David Warner, Steve Smith, Danushka Gunathilaka (c), Kusal Mendis, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson

Fantasy Cricket Team 2

David Warner, Steve Smith, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana, Jhye Richardson, Chamika Karunaratne

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: One of the consistent performers for SL in the ODI format. His two decent innings were of great value for the Lankans. .

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

Danushka Gunathilaka: A good start is what SL has done well in this whole series. Danushka Gunathilaka could provide that and trouble the Aussies.

David Warner: Though he is yet to score a half-century or more in the ODI series, Warner’s form concerns SL a lot.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga missed the 2nd ODI and SL won the match nevertheless. Hasaranga’s inclusion could mean more misery for Australia.

Glenn Maxwell: You will never know when Maxwell will explode but when it happens, he takes over everything.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Pat Cummins: Pat Cummins clinched 4 wickets in the last ODI in 8 overs. The powerplay overs of Cummins is what the SL top order should overcome.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Kusal Mendis

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Must picks for Aus vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

David Warner

Wanindu Hasaranga

Kusal Mendis

Danushka Gunathilaka

Glenn Maxwell

Risky choices for Aus vs SL 3RD ODI Dream 11 Prediction

Dushmantha Chameera

Alex Carey

Aaron Finch

Travis Head

Who will win today’s match?

It is not going to be an easy game for both sides. Rain helped SL a bit in the last match to win and rain is expected in the 3rd ODi as well. Toss will play a huge role but considering the squad strength, KreedOn predicts a 60-40 chance for Australia to win.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, and IPL 2022 stay tuned with KreedOn.