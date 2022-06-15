Australia vs Sri Lanka Series 2022 | Aus vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Tips By Experts | Pitch Report | Injury Updates | Aus vs SL Head to Head

- Advertisement -

Aus vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: The contest just became tougher and more interesting. As Sri Lanka began to show resilience and grit, Australia was forced to take their best performance out of their players.

Despite the defeat, Sri Lanka can look forward with great confidence and hope that it can be a tough challenge for the Aussies.

Australia was rattled at the start but Glenn Maxwell saved the day like he has done many times before.

His 51 ball 80 took the game away from the fingertips of the hosts. It’s just the beginning of the series and a lot more exciting encounters await.

Let’s have a look at the dream11 prediction tips and match analysis by experts for the 2nd ODI.

AUS vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Match Australia vs Sri Lanka – 2nd ODI Aus vs SL Match Date Thursday, June 16, 2022 Aus vs SL Match Time 2:30 pm IST Aus vs SL Venue Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Match Analysis of AUS vs SL 2nd ODI

Best dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts

Key Players in Form Australia: David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka AUS vs SL Weather conditions 28 degree celsius is the expected temperature. It is going to be a really humid day and there is a serious possibility that it might rain. AUS vs SL 2nd ODI Pitch report A neutral pitch but the overcast conditions might favour the fast bowlers. Toss factor in AUS vs SL 2nd ODI Chasing could be the ideal option as bowlers can capitalise their new ball spell under the overcast conditions in the afternoon. Venue ODI stats Total ODI matches – 29 Matches won Batting First – 12 Matches won Batting second – 17 Average first innings score – 252 Highest score – 363 Lowest score – 70 Aus vs SL Head to head Played: 99 Australia won: 62 Sri Lanka won: 33 Aus vs SL Squads Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

Probable Playing XI for Aus in 2nd ODI

Aaron Finch (c)

David Warner

Steve Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Marsh

Alex Carey (wk)

Ashton Agar

Pat Cummins

Jhye Richardson

Josh Hazlewood.

Probable Playing XI for Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

Pathum Nissanka

Danushka Gunathilaka

Charith Asalanka

Kusal Mendis (wk)

Dasun Shanaka (c)

Chamika Karunaratne

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dunith Wellalage

Maheesh Theekshana

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs SL

Aus vs SL Dream11 Fantasy cricket Team 1

David Warner, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell (c), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana.

Aus vs SL Dream11 Fantasy cricket Team 2

David Warner (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera

AUS vs SL Dream 11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Kusal Mendis: The SL wicket keeper scored an 87 ball 86 which took the team total to 300. Mendis’ knock was really crucial when both the set openers departed in quick succession.

Dream 11 Batsmen Prediction

David Warner: Not a good start to the series but David Warner has the calibre to play big innings.

Danushka Gunathilaka: Danushka Gunathilaka played a surprise knock of a half-century and set the foundation for Sri Lanka’s total.

Dasun Shanaka: The skipper of the Lankans can be trusted in a chase or to score a few quick runs at the death.

Dream 11 All rounder Prediction for today’s match

Wanindu Hasaranga: Once again, Hasaranga impressed. A 4-wicket haul despite loss, Hasaranga is a tough nut to crack for the Aussies.

Glenn Maxwell: It is not every day you see Maxwell play but when he does, he becomes an unstoppable giant.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction for today’s match

Josh Hazlewood: An average performance in a high-scoring game but Josh was fairly economical, clinching a wicket.

Dream 11 Captain Prediction

Glenn Maxwell

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Wanindu Hasaranga

Must picks for Aus vs SL 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction

David Warner

Wanindu Hasaranga

Kusal Mendis

Danushka Gunathilaka

Glenn Maxwell

Risky choices for Aus vs SL 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction

Dushmantha Chameera

Alex Carey

Chamika Karunaratne

Who will win today’s Aus vs SL match?

The matchup is tighter than ever. Australia could never have expected such a solid performance from the Lankans but Sri Lanka would be disappointed because of how they threw away a good chance to win. Now that both sides have their players and combinations, KreedOn predicts a 50-50 chance for both sides to come out victorious.

For more interesting content on Indian Sports, and IPL 2022 stay tuned with KreedOn