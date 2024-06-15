AUS vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Scotland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AUS vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: The upcoming clash between Australia and Scotland in T20 World Cup 2024 at Gros Islet on Sunday has garnered significant attention, especially following the controversial remarks by Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. Hazlewood suggested that it would be in every team’s best interest to eliminate England from the Super 8, a comment that has stirred emotions among the media and English fans, who view it as an attempt at manipulation.

The key question looming over the match is whether Australia might intentionally drop their guard against Scotland to ensure England’s elimination. Such a strategy, while potentially astute in terms of tournament tactics, raises ethical concerns about the spirit of the game.

Australia’s form has been impeccable, with five consecutive victories leading up to this match. Scotland, while not as dominant, has shown resilience with three wins out of their last five games. St Lucia will host its first match of the tournament, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the encounter. Australia might consider experimenting with their lineup, while Scotland is likely to stick with their tried-and-tested XI.

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, is known for being a batting-friendly venue. The average first-innings score is 160, and teams batting first have won 50% of the matches here. Pacers and spinners share the spoils, with pacers taking 58% of the wickets at an average of 23, while spinners have an economy of 7.8. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain.

AUS vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match AUS vs SCO, 35th Match Venue Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia Match Start Time 5:00 AM IST – Sunday, 16 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AUS: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc SCO: George Munsey, Brandon McMullen Weather forecast for AUS vs SCO match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 4% Humidity: 74% Wind: 21 km/h Pitch conditions for AUS vs SCO The Darren Sammy stadium has been a great batting track. Toss Factor in AUS vs SCO Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first. AUS vs SCO Head-to-head NA AUS vs SCO Tata IPL squads AUS squad : David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green SCO Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI for Scotland

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Ollie Hairs, Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Travis Head, George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Marcus Stoinis, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Matthew Cross, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, David Warner, Brandon McMullen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Safyaan Sharif

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Matthew Wade: Wade has played 88 T20I matches since 2011, scoring 1,192 runs at an average of 27.1 and a strike rate of 135.1, with a high score of 80 and three fifties. His reliability behind the stumps makes him our top wicket keeping choice for today’s match.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head’s aggressive batting in the powerplay has been a highlight. With a T20I strike rate close to 150, he can dismantle bowling attacks early in the innings.

George Munsey: A veteran opener, Munsey has a T20I batting average of 31.5 and a strike rate of 143.2. His quick scoring can put pressure on the Australian bowlers.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Glenn Maxwell: Known for his explosive batting, Maxwell can turn the game single-handedly. He holds the record for the most centuries in T20I cricket (5, tied with Rohit Sharma) and boasts a strike rate of 144.5 in T20 World Cups. If required, he can also bowl and trouble the batters on a difficult surface.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has played 62 T20I matches since 2015, scoring 1,037 runs at an average of 31.4 and a strike rate of 147.9, with a high score of 78 and three fifties, while also taking 35 wickets with a best bowling figure of 3/18 and an economy rate of 8.39.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Starc’s ability to take wickets in the first over makes him a game-changer. He has 76 wickets in 62 T20I matches with a strike rate of 18.2.

Josh Hazlewood: A master of line and length, Hazlewood’s accuracy with the new ball makes him a formidable threat. He has taken 20 wickets in 16 T20 World Cup innings with an economy rate of 7.28.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Must Picks for AUS vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

George Munsey

Glenn Maxwell

Mitchell Starc

Travis Head

Risky choices for AUS vs SCO ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tim David

Ollie Hairs

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia and Scotland?

Australia enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Scotland has the potential to spring a surprise.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big