Aus vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2021 | Match 13 Prediction | World Cup predictions for today’s match

Aus vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The super 12 stage is finally here, and to start off the celebrations Australia, is up against South Africa. Both big teams in world cricket will want to start their campaign on a positive note. They have played a couple of warmup games, and the result for Australia has not been their favor. While on the other hand, South Africa won both their games and is looking strong going in this competition.

Australia has not been the best T20 side in recent times, they have won just two of their last five matches, including the series against Bangladesh and the warmup games. They do have some of their key players in good form, which is a very good sign. They would now want to improve from the first match itself so that they have nothing to worry about in the future.

South Africa has opted to leave some of their best players out of the squad in this tournament, how much does this cost them, or will they do well without these players, is something to look forward to. Despite that, South Africa has done well to win matches. They would want to continue this form in the biggest tournament.

Aus vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Complete match details

Series: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 | Super 12 | Match 13 | Australia vs South Africa Match Date: 23rd October Match Time: 3:30 p.m. (IST) Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Aus vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Complete match analysis

Key Players In Form: Australia- Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell South Africa- Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada Weather: The weather in UAE is extremely hot, which can at times take out all the energy. The players will have to keep themselves hydrated at all times to avoid injuries. Pitch Conditions: The pitch at Abu Dhabi had become a bit slow during the IPL, but it has now become a lot better to bat on. The ball is coming onto the bat nicely, and we can expect some high scores in this match. A score over 180 will be a par score. Toss: The team winning the toss would want to chase the target because the pitch will stay the same batting-friendly wicket throughout 40 overs. Venue T20 stats: Total matches- 51 Matches won batting first- 23 Matches won batting second- 28 Average 1st innings score- 140 Average 2nd innings score- 128 Highest score recorder- 225/7 (20 Overs) by AFG vs IRE Lowest score recorded- 87/10 (18.3 Overs) by HK vs OMN Highest score chased- 166/6 (19.4 Overs) bu HK vs OMN Lowest total defended- 129/6 (20 Overs) by ENG vs PAK Aus vs SA head to head: Total matches- 22 Won by Australia- 13 Won by South Africa- 8 Form: Australia- L W L W L South Africa- W W W W W Squads: Australia- Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams South Africa- Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

Probable Playing XIs for AUS | Dream11 Fantasy cricket team

Australia- Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Probable Playing XIs for SA | Dream11 Fantasy cricket team

South Africa- Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Top picks for AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction fantasy team

Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Tabraiz Shamsi

Dream11 Wicket Keepers Prediction

Quinton de Kock- De Kock has played a few games in UAE with Mumbai Indians recently, and he is used to these conditions by now. He has done well with the bat but needs to do a lot better so that South Africa gets a head start in every match.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Aaron Finch- Finch is the captain of the side, and has a big responsibility of making Australia the team that they always were and still have the potential to be. His form at the top of the order becomes very crucial to set a good foundation.

Aiden Markram- Markram, in the middle-order, is in a good form. He has performed well in tough batting conditions, first with South Africa in Sri Lanka, and then with Punjab Kings in the IPL. He will have to keep this form going.

Rassie van der Dussen- Rassie did a phenomenal job in South Africa’s second warmup game against Pakistan. When everyone had lost hope, he scored a miraculous century in just 51 balls to win them the match. He will have to do the same in tough situations in the super 12 matches as well.

Steve Smith- Smith only played a few matches in the IPL, but he looked in good touch. He did well in the practice matches as well, and now, he will have to be the best version of himself to resurrect Australia in this tournament.

Dream11 All-rounders prediction | Todays match predictions

Glenn Maxwell- Maxwell is in the form of his life. Playing for Royal Challengers Banglore, he scored 6 half-centuries in the season. He did well in the second warmup game as well and will have to continue his form in the next stage too.

Mitchell Marsh- Marsh is one of the few players that has been consistent for Australia in the recent past. He has scored runs with the bat and has picked wickets with the ball. He will have to do that here as well to make an impact in the biggest tournament.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction | Todays match predictions

Kagiso Rabada- Rabada was able to extract good pace even on the wickets that were on the slower side, and he even got the results in the IPL. He took three wickets in the last warmup game as well, but Australia is going to be tough to beat. He will have to continue doing the best, as he always has.

Mitchell Starc- Starc is Australia’s most experienced bowler, but these conditions are going to be tough for any bowler. He will have to be at the top of his game to secure Australia a win at the start of the tournament.

Pat Cummins- Cummins is one of the most valuable players in the world, but he has not played a lot of cricket recently. He will have to spend a good time in the nets before the match to get back into the rhythm.

Tabraiz Shamsi- Shamsi is the number 1 T20 bowler, and he has a load of responsibility because of his position. He should be able to get some wickets in this tournament, considering the playing conditions of most of the venues.

Aus vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Captain Prediction

Glenn Maxwell

Aus vs SA Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Vice-Captain Prediction

Kagiso Rabada

