AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Australia, the 2021 champions will open their Group B campaign with a match against Oman in match 10 of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.
Australia enters the tournament as the favorite under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh, despite a warm-up defeat against West Indies. Oman, on the other hand, comes into the match on the back of a super-over defeat to Namibia in its tournament opener.
A depleted Australian side easily defeated Namibia in its first warm-up match prior to the loss against West Indies. Australia will be bolstered by the return of the rest of their squad, who missed the warm-ups due to participation in IPL 2024. Oman, on the other hand, had won one match and experienced a washout before their loss to Namibia in the Group B opener on Monday (June 3) at the same venue in Bridgetown.
AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction
|Series
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024
|Match
|AUS vs OMN, 10th Match
|Venue
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Match Start Time
|6:00 AM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|Disney+ Hotstar
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
|Key Players in the Form
|AUS: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
OMN: Mehran Khan, Khalid Kail, Aqib Ilyas
|Weather forecast for AUS vs OMN match
|Temperature: 28°C
Precipitation: 14%
Humidity: 76%
Wind: 18 km/h
|Pitch conditions for AUS vs OMN
|Barbados is renowned as a paradise for pace bowlers, and batters can also thrive if they settle in. With cloudy conditions expected, bowlers will likely benefit from significant swing and seam. This may not lead to a high-scoring match, but chasing could be the preferred option for the captain who wins the toss.
|Toss Factor in AUS vs OMN
|Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
|AUS vs OMN Head-to-head
|This will be their first H2H match.
|T20 World Cup 2024 – AUS vs OMN Squads
|AUS squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis
OMN Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale
Probable playing XI for Australia
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Probable playing XI for Oman
Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1
Matthew Wade, David Warner, Travis Head, Khalid Kail, Glenn Maxwell, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa
Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2
Naseem Khushi, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Travis Head, Khalid Kail, Marcus Stoinis, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Bilal Khan
Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction
Matthew Wade: In the worst-case scenario, if Oman dismantles the Australian top order, Matthew Wade holds the ability to stabilize the innings and score quick runs. He has done it in the past as well.
Dream11 Batters Prediction
Khalid Kail: Oman’s batter Khalid Kail was the sole fighter with the bat in the game against Namibia. His crucial 34 runs helped his side reach a total of 109. The right-handed batter will be hoping to maintain his form and play a key role for his team against the formidable Australian side.
Dream11 Allrounder Prediction
Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood has been one of the best performers for Oman over the years. With the bat, he has scored 1317 runs in his T20I career. He has also scalped 48 wickets in 55 innings. He is expected to deliver the best performance of him against Australia.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Mitchell Starc: Regarded as one of the best bowlers of this era, Mitchell Starc will be deadly with the new ball, as demonstrated by his outstanding performance for KKR. Oman batters will need to be wary of his toe-crushing yorkers and swing, which have troubled even the finest players.
Bilal Khan: In the last 3 matches, Bilal has picked up 7 wickets comprising of 2 three-wicket hauls. Having him in your side wouldn’t be a bad option.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Travis Head and Mitchell Starc
Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction
David Warner and Zeeshan Maqsood
Must Picks for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
- Travis Head
- Mitchell Starc
- Zeeshan Maqsood
- Mehran Khan
Risky choices for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
- Tim David
- Mohammad Nadeem
Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia vs Oman?
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big