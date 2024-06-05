Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketAUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: CricketnMore
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Australia, the 2021 champions will open their Group B campaign with a match against Oman in match 10 of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --

Australia enters the tournament as the favorite under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh, despite a warm-up defeat against West Indies. Oman, on the other hand, comes into the match on the back of a super-over defeat to Namibia in its tournament opener.

A depleted Australian side easily defeated Namibia in its first warm-up match prior to the loss against West Indies. Australia will be bolstered by the return of the rest of their squad, who missed the warm-ups due to participation in IPL 2024. Oman, on the other hand, had won one match and experienced a washout before their loss to Namibia in the Group B opener on Monday (June 3) at the same venue in Bridgetown.

-- Advertisement --

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match AUS vs OMN, 10th Match
Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AUS: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

OMN: Mehran Khan, Khalid Kail, Aqib Ilyas
Weather forecast for AUS vs OMN match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 14%

Humidity: 76%

Wind: 18 km/h
Pitch conditions for AUS vs OMN Barbados is renowned as a paradise for pace bowlers, and batters can also thrive if they settle in. With cloudy conditions expected, bowlers will likely benefit from significant swing and seam. This may not lead to a high-scoring match, but chasing could be the preferred option for the captain who wins the toss.
Toss Factor in AUS vs OMN Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first.
AUS vs OMN Head-to-head This will be their first H2H match.
T20 World Cup 2024 – AUS vs OMN Squads AUS squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis

OMN Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI for Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

-- Advertisement --

Matthew Wade, David Warner, Travis Head, Khalid Kail, Glenn Maxwell, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Naseem Khushi, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Travis Head, Khalid Kail, Marcus Stoinis, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Bilal Khan

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Matthew Wade: In the worst-case scenario, if Oman dismantles the Australian top order, Matthew Wade holds the ability to stabilize the innings and score quick runs. He has done it in the past as well.

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: The left-hander has a good record in major events and tournaments. Travis Head has been in good form with the bat lately, as evidenced during the recent IPL season, and will pose a big threat to the Oman bowlers.

Khalid Kail: Oman’s batter Khalid Kail was the sole fighter with the bat in the game against Namibia. His crucial 34 runs helped his side reach a total of 109. The right-handed batter will be hoping to maintain his form and play a key role for his team against the formidable Australian side.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is a must have player in your fantasy team. He can score big runs with the bat and can also disturb the batters of opposite team with his medium pace bowling.

Zeeshan Maqsood:  Zeeshan Maqsood has been one of the best performers for Oman over the years. With the bat, he has scored 1317 runs in his T20I career. He has also scalped 48 wickets in 55 innings. He is expected to deliver the best performance of him against Australia.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchell Starc: Regarded as one of the best bowlers of this era, Mitchell Starc will be deadly with the new ball, as demonstrated by his outstanding performance for KKR. Oman batters will need to be wary of his toe-crushing yorkers and swing, which have troubled even the finest players.

Bilal Khan: In the last 3 matches, Bilal has picked up 7 wickets comprising of 2 three-wicket hauls. Having him in your side wouldn’t be a bad option.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Travis Head and Mitchell Starc

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

David Warner and Zeeshan Maqsood

Must Picks for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Travis Head
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Zeeshan Maqsood
  • Mehran Khan

Risky choices for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia vs Oman?

Australia is expected to win the match against Oman.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Papua New Guinea vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

PNG vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Papua New Guinea vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction |...

KreedOn Network -
PNG vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Papua New Guinea (PNG) will lock horns with Uganda in Match 9 of the...
Football

Kylian Mbappe Completes Dream Move to Real Madrid with Five-Year Contract

Saiman Das -
Renowned footballer Kylian Mbappe’s has inked a five-year contract with Real Madrid, commencing this season. According to reports, the...
Cricket

West Indies Cricket Chief Prioritizes Indian Viewership for T20 World Cup Schedule

Saiman Das -
The T20 World Cup, currently being co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, features matches scheduled at various...
Chess

Norway Chess Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Defeats R Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali’s Stunning Victory!

Saiman Das -
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa put up a valiant fight but ultimately lost to top seed Magnus Carlsen of Norway,...
Cricket

IND vs IRE ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Ireland ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Team India will start their campaign in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup...
Cricket

NED vs NEP ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs Nepal ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
NED vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Netherlands will lock horns with Nepal in the 7th match of ICC T20 World...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019