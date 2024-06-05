AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AUS vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Australia, the 2021 champions will open their Group B campaign with a match against Oman in match 10 of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

Australia enters the tournament as the favorite under the captaincy of Mitchell Marsh, despite a warm-up defeat against West Indies. Oman, on the other hand, comes into the match on the back of a super-over defeat to Namibia in its tournament opener.

A depleted Australian side easily defeated Namibia in its first warm-up match prior to the loss against West Indies. Australia will be bolstered by the return of the rest of their squad, who missed the warm-ups due to participation in IPL 2024. Oman, on the other hand, had won one match and experienced a washout before their loss to Namibia in the Group B opener on Monday (June 3) at the same venue in Bridgetown.

AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match AUS vs OMN, 10th Match Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – Thursday, 6 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AUS: Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa OMN: Mehran Khan, Khalid Kail, Aqib Ilyas Weather forecast for AUS vs OMN match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 14% Humidity: 76% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for AUS vs OMN Barbados is renowned as a paradise for pace bowlers, and batters can also thrive if they settle in. With cloudy conditions expected, bowlers will likely benefit from significant swing and seam. This may not lead to a high-scoring match, but chasing could be the preferred option for the captain who wins the toss. Toss Factor in AUS vs OMN Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first. AUS vs OMN Head-to-head This will be their first H2H match. T20 World Cup 2024 – AUS vs OMN Squads AUS squad David Warner , Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis OMN Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Shoaib Khan, Rafiullah, Pratik Athavale

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI for Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib llyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs OMN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Matthew Wade, David Warner, Travis Head, Khalid Kail, Glenn Maxwell, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Naseem Khushi, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Travis Head, Khalid Kail, Marcus Stoinis, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mehran Khan, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Bilal Khan

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Matthew Wade: In the worst-case scenario, if Oman dismantles the Australian top order, Matthew Wade holds the ability to stabilize the innings and score quick runs. He has done it in the past as well.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: The left-hander has a good record in major events and tournaments. Travis Head has been in good form with the bat lately, as evidenced during the recent IPL season, and will pose a big threat to the Oman bowlers. Khalid Kail: Oman’s batter Khalid Kail was the sole fighter with the bat in the game against Namibia. His crucial 34 runs helped his side reach a total of 109. The right-handed batter will be hoping to maintain his form and play a key role for his team against the formidable Australian side. Dream11 Allrounder Prediction Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is a must have player in your fantasy team. He can score big runs with the bat and can also disturb the batters of opposite team with his medium pace bowling.

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood has been one of the best performers for Oman over the years. With the bat, he has scored 1317 runs in his T20I career. He has also scalped 48 wickets in 55 innings. He is expected to deliver the best performance of him against Australia.