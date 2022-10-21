Friday, October 21, 2022
Australia vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction for today’s ICC T20 WC match | AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction – Pitch Report, Toss Factor, Weather Forecast – Today’s Dream11 Prediction Team Analysis by Experts

By KreedOn Network
Aus vs NZ Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn
AUS VS NZ Dream11 Prediction: We now shift to Sydney as the fierce rivals Australia and New Zealand prepare for the opening match of the Super 12’s of the T20 World Cup 2022 following intense Qualifiers played in Geelong and Hobart. The reigning champions are a potent and incredibly skilled team. They will believe they can defeat their neighbours as a result. On the contrary, New Zealand is a major contender in ICC competitions because of their incredible performance against the best teams.

Check out the Dream11 Top Fantasy Predictions for the AUS vs NZ encounter.

In this blog, you will get to know the complete details about the squads of both AUS vs NZ T20 WC, the weather forecast, the pitch report, the importance of the toss, the dream11 team by experts and much more. 

Let’s look at the Dream 11 prediction for today’s AUS vs NZ T20 match. 

AUS vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup – Match 13 | Complete Match Details

MatchICC T20 World Cup  – AUS vs NZ
AUS vs NZ Match DateSaturday, October 22nd, 2022.
AUS vs NZ Match Time12:30 pm IST
VenueSydney Cricket Ground

Complete match analysis by experts for AUS vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match 13

Key Players in Form in AUS vs NZ teams

  • Australia: Richard Berrington, George Munsey, Michael Leask
  • New Zealand: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani

Weather conditions in AUS vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup match 13

The weather isn’t clear and the rain might be a problem for this fixture. 

AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Match – Pitch report by experts

The field at Sydney here is a batting haven with little assistance at all for bowlers. However, the boundaries are quite long. 

Toss factor in AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup

Both teams are good at chasing numbers, so the team that wins the toss can benefit. After all, the venue has a history of matches won by bowling first. 

Venue stats – Sydney Cricket Ground

  • Total T20 matches – 12
  • Matches won Batting First – 6
  • Matches won Batting second – 5
  • Average first innings score – 160
  • Highest score – 221
  • Lowest score – 134

AUS vs NZ head-to-head 

  • Played: 15
  • Australia won: 10
  • New Zealand won: 4
  • Draw: 1

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Squads – Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Probable Playing XI for AUS in AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Match 13

David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Probable Playing XI for NZ in AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Match 13

Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson/ Adam Milne, Trent Boult

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction | Dream11 Prediction for today’s match

AUS vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T1) 

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Glenn Phillips, Glenn Maxwell, Bracewell, Starc, Fergusen, Sodhi, Cummins. 

AUS vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 13 – Dream11 prediction team for today’s match (T2) 

David Warner, Adam Zampa, Glenn Phillips, Finch, Conway, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Bracewell, Hazlewood, Boult, Zampa.

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today’s match

Glenn Phillips: has great stats in the T20I, scoring 1026 runs with a strike rate of 143.3. He’ll be looking to lead his side for a win. 

Batsmen Prediction for today’s dream11 team

David Warner: has a stellar home record and is anticipated to be the focal point of this Australian lineup. He must bat throughout the entire inning, and as a result, he has a good chance of leading this game in scoring.

Devon Conway: has a strike rate of 133.8 and has scored 926 runs in his T20I career. Let’s see how well he does in this campaign. 

All-rounder prediction for today’s dream11 match

Mitchell Marsh: has scored 990 runs with a strike rate of 126.8 and has taken 15 wickets. Let’s see what he’ll do in today’s fixture. 

Doug Bracewell: has a strike of 140 and has taken 20 wickets in T20I. He’ll be looking to take revenge for his side. 

Bowlers Prediction for today’s dream11 team prediction 

Trent Boult: is extremely harmful in power play innings, and given that Sydney’s new ball has a tendency to travel around a lot, he may prove to be a potential threat to Williamson in this Australia vs. New Zealand match.

Josh Hazelwood: has an economy of 7.56 and has taken 42 wickets in his career. He’ll be looking to break some bail in this fixture.

Captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team prediction

David Warner 

Vice-captain prediction for today’s Dream11 team 

Glenn Phillips

Must pick for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

  • Pat Cummins 
  • Glenn Maxwell 
  • Josh Hazlewood
  • Kane Williamson 
  • Lockie Ferguson

Risky choices for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

  • Cameron Green
  • Martin Guptil

Who will win today’s AUS vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup match?

Australia are the favourites to win this fixture, who may expect a tough battle against New Zealand. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

