AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand | Ballebaazi

AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Series: New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020 | Australia lead by 1-0 Match Date: 15th March 2020, Sunday Match Timing: 5:00 am IST Match Venue: SCG Expected Crowd Turnout: –

Australia kept their unbeaten season at home alive by defeating New Zealand by 71 runs in the 1st ODI on Friday. However, the victory was more special because it came in front of Sydney Cricket Ground’s 48,000 empty seats.

Having decided to bat first, Australia put up a respectable total of 258-7 with the opening pair of Warner (67) and Aaron Finch (60) chipping in vital runs with Marnus Labuschangne (56) stabling the innings towards the end. In return, New Zealand could manage only 187 as the Aussie pacers ran through the Kiwi middle-order. Mitchell Marsh won the ‘Man of the Match’ award for his all-round performance where he scored 27 runs before scalping three wickets.

Can the Kiwis return in the second and more vital game?

Here is complete AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction :

Key Players in form Australia: Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner. New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls. Weather Conditions Partly cloudy. 19°C, 74% Humidity, Winds up to 10 km/hr. 3% Precipitation. Toss Advantage The defending teams (88) have a slight advantage when it comes to winning games as against the chasing teams (62). The hosts knew this pretty well and chose to bat first. No surprise they won the first game so comfortably. Pitch Report The SCG is amongst the most batting friendly pitches out there, with an average first innings score in excess of 300 since 2016 before the first ODI. However, the first ODI saw only 258 runs being scored with the Kiwis failing to go past even the 200-run mark. Bowlers had a field day, though, with 17 wickets falling. Venue Stats Total matches 157

Matches won batting first 88

Matches won bowling first 62

Average 1st Inns scores 222

Average 2nd Inns scores 187

Highest total recorded 408/5 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI

Lowest total recorded 63/10 (25.5 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased 334/8 (49.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest score defended 101/9 (30 Ov) by AUS vs WI Injury Updates AUS: Usman Khawaja. NZ: – Stay tuned to this space for more updates. H2H AUS 91 – 39 NZ Form NZ– L W W W T (most recent first) AUS – W L L L L (most recent first) Squad Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt.), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa. New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 1

T Latham, K Williamson, R Taylor, A Finch, M Labuschagne, D Warner, M Marsh, I Sodhi, M Starc, P Cummins, J Hazlewood.

(This can be your team if Australia again bat first.)

AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction Team 2

T Latham, D Warner, A Finch, M Labuschagne, K Williamson, M Guptill, M Marsh, M Santner, P Cummins, Ish Sodhi, L Ferguson.

(This can be your team if New Zealand bat first)

Wicket-Keepers

Tom Latham is a great choice here, considering the form he is in. The wicket-keeper scored an impressive 69 against India in the first ODI followed by an unbeaten 32 in the final ODI.

Batsmen

David Warner hit a brilliant 67 off 88 balls to give Australia a solid start. His 124 run-stand with Aaron Finch was crucial in helping the hosts reach a defendable total of 257. The opener has decent numbers against New Zealand in the ODIs- 614 runs at an average of 47.23 and a strike-rate of 99.03. Moreover, Warner is the highest active run-scorer at the SCG, having hit 801 runs at an impressive average of 57.21.

hit a brilliant 67 off 88 balls to give Australia a solid start. His 124 run-stand with Aaron Finch was crucial in helping the hosts reach a defendable total of 257. The opener has decent numbers against New Zealand in the ODIs- 614 runs at an average of 47.23 and a strike-rate of 99.03. Moreover, Warner is the highest active run-scorer at the SCG, having hit 801 runs at an impressive average of 57.21. Although he might not have made an impact on Friday, Ross Taylor has been a consistent player when it comes to performing against Australia. The veteran middle-order batsman has managed to hit 1007 runs against the Men in Yellow at a respectable average of 37.29, making him the best active batsman when it comes to Australia versus New Zealand games. He will be especially during the chases.

Again, like Ross Taylor , Kane Williamson couldn’t make a big impact in the last ODI, but don’t discount the Kiwi skipper just yet. Time and again, Williamson has shown his true colours in big matches and you can always count on this man in crunch situations.

, couldn’t make a big impact in the last ODI, but don’t discount the Kiwi skipper just yet. Time and again, Williamson has shown his true colours in big matches and you can always count on this man in crunch situations. Marnus Labuschagne hit a half-century against New Zealand in the first ODI to help Australia end with a flurry. This was after the knock of 108 in the last ODI against South Africa. In just 7 ODIs, Marnus already boasts an average of 50.83. Talk about potential!

hit a half-century against New Zealand in the first ODI to help Australia end with a flurry. This was after the knock of 108 in the last ODI against South Africa. In just 7 ODIs, Marnus already boasts an average of 50.83. Talk about potential! Aussie skipper Aaron Finch hit a decent knock of 60 runs in the first ODI. Expect similar performances from the 33-year-old on Sunday.

hit a decent knock of 60 runs in the first ODI. Expect similar performances from the 33-year-old on Sunday. Three of the four openers had a decent innings in the first ODI and we are going forward with Martin Guptill based on this record. The Kiwi batsman has a great record against Australians – 825 runs at an average of 34.37.

All-rounders

Mitchell Marsh produced a ‘Man of the Match’ performance on Friday by hitting 27 off 34 balls followed by scalping three wickets in return for just 29 runs. He remains a crucial player for the Aussies. And our Fantasy team.

produced a ‘Man of the Match’ performance on Friday by hitting 27 off 34 balls followed by scalping three wickets in return for just 29 runs. He remains a crucial player for the Aussies. And our Fantasy team. Mitchell Santner managed to get hold of the prized wickets of Aaron Finch and Steve Smith to end the 1st ODI at 2/34 and a frugal economy of 3.40. He thus completes our all-rounder department.

Bowlers

The reigning World Test No.1 bowler Pat Cummins seems to carry his record-breaking form in 2019 this year as well. The pacer took 3 wickets on Friday. Cummins has an enviable record in One Day cricket – 105 wickets from 64 games at a strike-rate of 32.0. This rate reduces to 24.1 against New Zealand.

seems to carry his record-breaking form in 2019 this year as well. The pacer took 3 wickets on Friday. Cummins has an enviable record in One Day cricket – 105 wickets from 64 games at a strike-rate of 32.0. This rate reduces to 24.1 against New Zealand. Although Mitchell Starc had a dry run against New Zealand in the 1st match, he has a good track record against the Kiwis. The pacer has scalped 23 wickets at a lowly strike-rate of 23.3. Starc has also managed to register 11 wickets at SCG, the most by any active player between the two teams. This earns him the spot in our Fantasy team.

had a dry run against New Zealand in the 1st match, he has a good track record against the Kiwis. The pacer has scalped 23 wickets at a lowly strike-rate of 23.3. Starc has also managed to register 11 wickets at SCG, the most by any active player between the two teams. This earns him the spot in our Fantasy team. Josh Hazlewood is not far away while when it comes to playing well against New Zealand. Check these stats out – 24 wickets at an average of 25.7. In fact, his best figures of 6/52 came against the Blackcaps itself. Like he scalped two wickets on Friday, we expect Hazlewood to again have a good game on the weekend.

is not far away while when it comes to playing well against New Zealand. Check these stats out – 24 wickets at an average of 25.7. In fact, his best figures of 6/52 came against the Blackcaps itself. Like he scalped two wickets on Friday, we expect Hazlewood to again have a good game on the weekend. Ish Sodhi showed interesting compatibility with the SCG pitch and even managed to take three wickets against the hosts in the 1st game, thus getting our nod.

showed interesting compatibility with the SCG pitch and even managed to take three wickets against the hosts in the 1st game, thus getting our nod. Last but not the least, we are choosing Lockie Ferguson for taking important dismissals of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, although he couldn’t keep his economy in check.

Captain & Vice-Captain