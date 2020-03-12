AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand | Ballebaazi

Thursday, March 12, 2020
AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs New Zealand

AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction  
AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction  

AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction  

Series: New Zealand tour of Australia, 2020
Match Date: 13th March 2020, Friday
Match Timing: 9:00 am IST
Match Venue: SCG
Expected Crowd Turnout:

A bruised Australian squad will look to banish the memories of a disappointing ODI whitewash against South Africa with a victory in first of the 3-match ODI series against New Zealand. However, it would not be an easy task, considering New Zealand’s form. After being humiliated with a 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series by India, the Kiwis returned the favour with clean sweeps in the ODI and Test series. Can they repeat the feat against an unconfident Australia?  Let’s find out…

Here is complete AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction :

Key Players in form Australia: Marnus Labuschagne, D’Arcy Short.

New Zealand: Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls.
Weather Conditions Partly cloudy.

19°C, 74% Humidity, Winds up to 10 km/hr. 3% Precipitation.
Toss Advantage The defending teams (87) have a slight advantage when it comes to winning games as against the chasing teams (62). Furthermore, the teams batting first have won five of the last six games played here.
Pitch Report The SCG amongst the most batting friendly pitches out there, with an average first innings score in excess of 300 since 2016. Pacers might find some help as well.
Venue Stats Total matches                       156

Matches won batting first 87

Matches won bowling first 62

Average 1st Inns scores 222

Average 2nd Inns scores 187

Highest total recorded             408/5 (50 Ov) by RSA vs WI

Lowest total recorded             63/10 (25.5 Ov) by IND vs AUS

Highest score chased             334/8 (49.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest score defended 101/9 (30 Ov) by AUS vs WI
Injury Updates AUS:  Usman Khawaja.

NZ: –


H2H AUS 91 – 39 NZ
Form NZ– WWWTW (most recent first)

AUS –L L L L L (most recent first)
Squad Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt.), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D’Arcy Short, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand:  Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction  Team 1

T Latham, K Williamson, S Smith, D Warner, M Labuschagne, M Marsh, M Santner, M Starc, P Cummins, K Jamieson, T Boult.

AUS vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction  Team 2

T Latham, K Williamson, S Smith, R Taylor, M Labuschagne, A Finch, M Santner, M Starc, P Cummins, K Jamieson, A Zampa.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

  • Tom Latham is a great choice here, considering the form he is in. The wicket-keeper scored an impressive 69 against India in the first ODI followed by an unbeaten 32 in the final ODI.

Batsmen 

  • David Warner failed to convert his starts into big innings in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. He will look to change that on home soil. The opener has decent numbers against New Zealand in the ODIs- 547 runs at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 102.58. Moreover, Warner is the highest active run-scorer at the SCG, having hit 734 runs at an impressive average of 56.46.
  • Steven Smith will join Warner in our team. The star batsman put up a valiant stand in the second ODI after the top order was wrapped up early on with a knock of 76 runs. Smith has a respectable average of 43.31 in the ODIs. Moreover, the former skipper has scored 626 runs a great average of 56.90 at SCG.
  • Ross Taylor has been a consistent player when it comes to performing against Australia. The veteran middle-order batsman has managed to hit 1003 runs against the Men in Yellow at a respectable average of 38.57, making him the best active batsman when it comes to Australia versus New Zealand games. He’s coming at the back of a ‘Man of the Series’ performance against India, so back him to do something on those lines against the Aussies.
  • Kane Williamson always seems to have an impact in crucial contests and we expect him to do the same on Friday. In the T20I series against India, the NZ skipper had scored 51 in the first game followed by 95 in the last match.
  • Marnus Labuschagne hit a fighting knock of 108 against pressure conditions in South Africa, showing he can perform in crunch conditions as well. Although he has played only 6 ODIs, Marnus already boasts an average of 49.80.
  • Aussie skipper Aaron Finch completes our batting line-up. The Aussie skipper has a knack of scoring biggies in big games.

All-rounders 

  • Although he couldn’t have much of an impact with the ball, Mitchell Marsh did impress with the bat in the ODI series against South Africa. Coming towards the end of the innings, the all-rounder managed to give valuable contributions of 16, 36, and 32 runs.
  • Mitchell Santner completes our all-rounder department.

Bowlers

  • The reigning World Test No.1 bowler Pat Cummins seems to carry his record-breaking form in 2019 this year as well. The pacer took five wickets in the Tour of South Africa. Cummins has an enviable record in One Day cricket – 102 wickets from 63 games at a strike-rate of 32.5. This rate reduces to 25.7 against New Zealand.
  • Mitchell Starc managed to pick 6 wickets in the recent ODI series against the Proteas. However, it is his track-record against the Kiwis that earns him the spot in our Fantasy team. The pacer has scalped 23 wickets at a lowly strike-rate of 21.5. Starc has also managed to register 11 wickets at SCG, the most by any active player between the two teams.
  • Kyle Jamieson was the surprise package in the India Tour of New Zealand. The youngster managed to scalp 5 wickets in the ODI series followed by figures of 4/39 and 5/45 in the Test matches that followed. Moreover, he also showed his abilities with the bat by hitting knocks of 44 and 49 in those games. At 8 credits, he is a very cost-effective option here.
  • Trent Boult brings in tonnes of experience here, especially against the Australians. The Kiwi fast bowler has 29 wickets to his name against the Kangaroos, at a stunning average of 17.96.
  • Our bowling attack is completed by the talented spinner Adam Zampa.

Captain & Vice-Captain 

  • Kane Williamson and Steven Smith remain our top choices for captaincy because of the obvious impact they will have on the game.
  • David Warner and Ross Taylor have good numbers against New Zealand and Australia respectively, making them decent choices for vice-captaincy.
