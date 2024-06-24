AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia is going to be a thriller, and both the giant teams are going to face off at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia, for the 51st match of the ICC Men T20 World Cup 2024. India is in red-hot form, while Australia is coming off a setback as they lost their match against Afghanistan. From a fantasy point of view, the match can make a lot of money for the fantasy players. If you are someone who is looking to crack the Grand League, then you must follow the tip listed below.

AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Australia vs India, 51st Match (Super 8, Group 1) Venue Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Match Start Time 8:00 PM IST – 24 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Australia : Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa India: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah Weather forecast for AUS vs IND match Temperature: 27°C Precipitation: 13% Humidity: 73% Wind: 19 km/h Pitch conditions for AUS vs IND The pitch at St Lucia has seen some high scores while both batting first and second. The average first innings score is above 170. This means a high scoring encounter is expected. Coming on to the bowling, the pitch favors both pace and spin. Toss Factor in AUS vs IND Team winning the toss will prefer to bowl first. AUS vs IND Head-to-head Australia: 11 wins India: 19 wins No Result – 1 AUS vs IND Squads Australia : David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green India: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI for India

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Rishabh Pant, Travis Head, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: Pant has been a force to reckon for India. The southpaw batting at number 3 has accumulated 152 runs in his last 5 matches with an impressive strike rate. He is a must a player in your dream team.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Travis Head is the real nightmare for India. He has got amazing record against India. In T20 he has scored 179 runs at an average of 30 with a strike rate of 142. In this tournament he has been in good form so again in this match he is the best batter you can pick for your team.

Virat Kohli: When Virat plays against Australia in T20, you cannot count him out because he has the best record against Australia in the world as he has scored 794 runs at an average of 52.9 with a strike rate of 143.8. He is the best option for captaincy for today’s match.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: The hulk is the best option from the allrounder section. In the last innings he batted, he has scored a total of 100 runs and has bagged 4 wickets in the last 3 matches. He can single handedly snatch the game for the jaws of defeat.

Hardik Pandya: The star allrounder displayed brilliant batting performance against Bangladesh, he scored brilliant half century. With the ball he has been in really good form. if you are risk taker, make sure to give him captain of your team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Adam Zampa: The Australian spinner has been in great form in this world cup as he has picked up 13 wickets in 6 matches and has helped Australia to win matches in this T20 World Cup 2024. He has also performed really well against India he has bagged 12 wickets; all these records make him such a great pick for your dream 11 team, he is also a good option for Captain or Vice-captain considering his records.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah, arguably the best bowler, has 10 wickets to his name in the tournament. He does not give away too many runs and is expected to continue his merry run against Australia as well.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Adam Zampa, Travis Head and Virat Kohli

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell

Must Picks for AUS vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Marcus Stoinis

Travis Head

Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Risky choices for IND vs AUS ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Shivam Dube

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between India and Australia?

It is very tough to choose any one team because the team are in good form, Australia is on the backfoot for this match because India is more dominant in the tournament. Both the teams are well balanced as both the teams have match winner in their teams, but India is expected to win this match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big