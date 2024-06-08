AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Australia and England, two historic rivals, are set to clash in Match 17 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Both teams will be looking to assert their dominance in this crucial encounter, aiming to secure a significant win early in the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Australia started their campaign with a convincing 39-run win over Oman. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis played pivotal roles with the bat, rescuing Australia from a precarious position to post a competitive total. Mitchell Marsh, leading the side, will be keen to build on this momentum against England.

England’s first match against Scotland ended in a no-result due to rain. This leaves them without a game under their belt, making this encounter against Australia all the more important. England’s players have been in good form in recent T20Is, especially with notable performances from Philip Salt and Jos Buttler.

-- Advertisement --

The rivalry between these two teams in T20Is has been closely contested, with both sides having had their moments of dominance.

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match Australia vs England, 17th Match Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Match Start Time 10:30 PM IST –Saturday, 8 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Australia : Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc England: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstrow Weather forecast for AUS vs ENG match Temperature: 29°C Precipitation: 2% Humidity: 75% Wind: 35 km/h Pitch conditions for AUS vs ENG The pitch at Kensington Oval has shown some variability. Recent matches suggest it is on the slower side, which could pose challenges for the batsmen. The conditions during daytime have been manageable, but as the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, making stroke-making difficult. Toss Factor in AUS vs ENG The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. AUS vs ENG Head-to-head Australia: 10 wins England: 11 wins AUS vs ENG Squads Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, David Warner, Travis Head, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: With 117 T20I matches and 107 innings, Buttler has amassed an impressive 3050 runs, boasting a high score of 101*. His batting average is 35.5 and has an exceptional strike rate of 145.5. As a wicketkeeper, Buttler adds extra value to fantasy teams with his sharp glovework and ability to contribute crucial dismissals behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: With a career spanning 65 ODIs, Head has accumulated 2397 runs across 62 innings, maintaining an impressive batting average of 41.3. His high score of 152 and a striking rate of 102.6 highlight his ability to play big and impactful innings. Head has scored 5 centuries and 16 fifties.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow’s aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly make him a valuable asset in the top order. With 10 fifties to his name in T20Is, he has consistently provided solid starts and built match-winning partnerships. Bairstow’s 137 fours and 72 sixes reflect his ability to find boundaries regularly, making him a reliable source of fantasy points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: In T20Is, Stoinis has played 60 matches and scored 1007 runs with an impressive average of 31.5 and a strike rate of 147.2. His highest score of 78 and 3 fifties demonstrates his capability to score quickly and efficiently. With 79 fours and 50 sixes, he is known for his power-hitting, making him a crucial player during the middle and death overs.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchel Starc: In T20Is, Starc has played 61 matches, bowling 1368 balls and taking 76 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/20. His economy rate is 7.66 and has an average of 23.0. Starc’s strike rate of 18.0 shows his effectiveness in breaking partnerships.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been in decent form in T20Is, picking up 21 wickets in just 18 innings. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, with the fast bowler taking 3 wickets in his last 3 matches. With his ability to consistently pick up wickets, Archer can be a valuable asset for fantasy cricket players looking to boost their points tally. His form and consistency make him a strong contender for selection in any fantasy cricket team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Warner and Jos Buttler

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Mitchell Starc and Chris Jordan

Must Picks for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler

Travis Head

Mitchel Starc

Marcus Stoinis

Risky choices for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tim David

Harry Brook

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia and England?

Based on the detailed prematch analysis and the current form of both teams, Australia are predicted to win the match against England in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big