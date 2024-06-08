Saturday, June 8, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketAUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: AFP
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Australia and England, two historic rivals, are set to clash in Match 17 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Both teams will be looking to assert their dominance in this crucial encounter, aiming to secure a significant win early in the tournament.

-- Advertisement --

Australia started their campaign with a convincing 39-run win over Oman. David Warner and Marcus Stoinis played pivotal roles with the bat, rescuing Australia from a precarious position to post a competitive total. Mitchell Marsh, leading the side, will be keen to build on this momentum against England.

England’s first match against Scotland ended in a no-result due to rain. This leaves them without a game under their belt, making this encounter against Australia all the more important. England’s players have been in good form in recent T20Is, especially with notable performances from Philip Salt and Jos Buttler.

-- Advertisement --

The rivalry between these two teams in T20Is has been closely contested, with both sides having had their moments of dominance.

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match Australia vs England, 17th Match
Venue Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Match Start Time 10:30 PM IST –Saturday, 8 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form Australia: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc

England: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstrow
Weather forecast for AUS vs ENG match Temperature: 29°C

Precipitation: 2%

Humidity: 75%

Wind: 35 km/h
Pitch conditions for AUS vs ENG The pitch at Kensington Oval has shown some variability. Recent matches suggest it is on the slower side, which could pose challenges for the batsmen. The conditions during daytime have been manageable, but as the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, making stroke-making difficult.  
Toss Factor in AUS vs ENG The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.
AUS vs ENG Head-to-head Australia: 10 wins

England: 11 wins
AUS vs ENG Squads Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Sam Curran, Tom Hartley

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Probable playing XI for England

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

-- Advertisement --

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, David Warner, Travis Head, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Jos Buttler: With 117 T20I matches and 107 innings, Buttler has amassed an impressive 3050 runs, boasting a high score of 101*. His batting average is 35.5 and has an exceptional strike rate of 145.5. As a wicketkeeper, Buttler adds extra value to fantasy teams with his sharp glovework and ability to contribute crucial dismissals behind the stumps.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: With a career spanning 65 ODIs, Head has accumulated 2397 runs across 62 innings, maintaining an impressive batting average of 41.3. His high score of 152 and a striking rate of 102.6 highlight his ability to play big and impactful innings. Head has scored 5 centuries and 16 fifties.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow’s aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly make him a valuable asset in the top order. With 10 fifties to his name in T20Is, he has consistently provided solid starts and built match-winning partnerships. Bairstow’s 137 fours and 72 sixes reflect his ability to find boundaries regularly, making him a reliable source of fantasy points.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: In T20Is, Stoinis has played 60 matches and scored 1007 runs with an impressive average of 31.5 and a strike rate of 147.2. His highest score of 78 and 3 fifties demonstrates his capability to score quickly and efficiently. With 79 fours and 50 sixes, he is known for his power-hitting, making him a crucial player during the middle and death overs.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mitchel Starc: In T20Is, Starc has played 61 matches, bowling 1368 balls and taking 76 wickets with a best bowling figure of 4/20. His economy rate is 7.66 and has an average of 23.0. Starc’s strike rate of 18.0 shows his effectiveness in breaking partnerships.

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer has been in decent form in T20Is, picking up 21 wickets in just 18 innings. His recent performances have been particularly impressive, with the fast bowler taking 3 wickets in his last 3 matches. With his ability to consistently pick up wickets, Archer can be a valuable asset for fantasy cricket players looking to boost their points tally. His form and consistency make him a strong contender for selection in any fantasy cricket team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Warner and Jos Buttler

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

 Mitchell Starc and Chris Jordan

Must Picks for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Jos Buttler
  • Travis Head
  • Mitchel Starc
  • Marcus Stoinis

Risky choices for AUS vs ENG ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia and England?

Based on the detailed prematch analysis and the current form of both teams, Australia are predicted to win the match against England in the T20 World Cup 2024. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report
Next article
WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Top 10 Best T20 World Cup Innings of All Time: Pure Entertainment

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The T20 World Cup is a stage for explosive batting, daring shots, and remarkable performances by skilled players. The...
Cricket

IND vs PAK ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | India vs Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is scheduled to...
Cricket

WI vs UGA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | West Indies vs Uganda ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
WI vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: The Providence Stadium in Guyana is all set to host Match 18 of the...
Cricket

NED vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Netherlands vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
NED vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The Netherlands and South Africa will face off in a crucial Group D match...
Olympics

List of Indian Olympic Medal Winners: Victory on the Global Stage

Ikshaku Kashyap -
India's Olympic campaign got off to a fantastic start with a pair of medals on her debut. In 24...
Cricket

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Ad Sales Set to Reach $4,800 Per Second

Saiman Das -
The upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match is drawing global attention, not only for its sporting...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019