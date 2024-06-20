AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia will face Bangladesh at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in the 51st match of T20 World Cup 2024. Australia is coming off a string of victories in all the matches they played in the T20 World Cup 2024; on the other hand, Bangladesh is also coming off a string of wins.

It will be a very close encounter because both teams are in very good form, especially Australia, which is ahead in this contest, but we cannot ghost Bangladesh. From a fantasy point of view, this is the kind of match that can make you win a lot of money, so make sure to follow our tips if you want to crack different leagues.

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 Match AUS vs BAN, 51st Match Venue Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – 21 June 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AUS: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa BAN: Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib Weather forecast for AUS vs BAN match Temperature: 28°C Precipitation: 4% Humidity: 74% Wind: 21 km/h Pitch conditions for AUS vs BAN The Darren Sammy stadium has been a great batting track. Toss Factor in AUS vs BAN Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first. AUS vs BAN Head-to-head Aus – 6 Ban – 4 AUS vs BAN Tata IPL squads AUS squad : David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green BAN Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Litton Das, Travis Head, David Warner, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Marcus Stoinis, Rishad Hossain, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Litton Das, Travis Head, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nathan Ellis

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Litton Das: In 84 T20I innings, Litton Das has scored 1860 runs at an average of 22.68 and at a strike rate of 126.27. In the last 4 innings, he has only added 56 runs but the conditions at St Lucia might favor his batting style and hence, he can be a player to have.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head’s aggressive batting in the powerplay has been a highlight. With a T20I strike rate close to 150, he can dismantle bowling attacks early in the innings. His Form has been brilliant in this World Cup 2024 as he is the 2nd leading run getter for Australia with 148 runs. He is also a good option for captain and Vice-captain for your Dream 11 team.

David Warner: The Australia run machine is another player who is in the spotlight today as he has a great record against Bangladesh. Scoring 321 in 8 innings against Bangladesh at an average of 40. Make sure to take a risk on him to make him captain or vice-captain of your team even though he is very risky to pick for today.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has been the key man for Australia in the tournament as he has won matches on his own ability, he is the leading runners getter for Australian team in with 156 runs, but against Bangladesh his batting record is not that much good but as bowler he has done a brilliant job. But still, you must go with him in your dream 11 team.

Shakib Al Hasan: The star allrounder is another allrounder you must go with in your fantasy team because he bats up the order and also bowls full quota of his overs so there are chances that he might get good points for you. His record is not that great against Australia, but still, he is a must have pick in the team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Adam Zampa: The Australian spinner has been in great form in this world cup as he has picked up 9 wickets in 4 matches and has helped Australia to win matches in this T20 World Cup 2024. He has also performed really well against Bangladesh he has bagged 19 wickets in just 10 matches, all these records make him such a great pick for your dream 11 team, he is also a good option for Captain or Vice-captain considering his records.

Mustafizur Rahman: From Bangladesh side the only bowler who stands out against Australia, picking up 20 wickets in just 9 innings and also in this World Cup 2024 he has picked 7 wickets in only 4 innings. All these records show his brilliance as a standout performer for the Bangladesh team. He is the best bowler for today’s game for your dream 11 team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Adam Zampa and Travis Head

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rahman, David Warner and Shakib-al-Hassan

Must Picks for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Marcus Stoinis

Travis Head

Adam Zampa

M Rahman

Shakib-al-Hasan

Risky choices for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Tim David

Jaker Ali

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia and Bangladesh?

Australia enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Bangladesh has the potential to spring a surprise.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big