Thursday, June 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketAUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction |...
-- Advertisement --

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
KreedOn Network
By KreedOn Network
5 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Australia will face Bangladesh at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia in the 51st match of T20 World Cup 2024. Australia is coming off a string of victories in all the matches they played in the T20 World Cup 2024; on the other hand, Bangladesh is also coming off a string of wins. 

-- Advertisement --

It will be a very close encounter because both teams are in very good form, especially Australia, which is ahead in this contest, but we cannot ghost Bangladesh. From a fantasy point of view, this is the kind of match that can make you win a lot of money, so make sure to follow our tips if you want to crack different leagues.

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, USA and West Indies, 2024 
Match AUS vs BAN, 51st Match
Venue Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
Match Start Time 6:00 AM IST – 21 June 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming Disney+ Hotstar

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Key Players in the Form AUS: Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

BAN: Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Weather forecast for AUS vs BAN match Temperature: 28°C

Precipitation: 4%

Humidity: 74%

Wind: 21 km/h
Pitch conditions for AUS vs BAN  The Darren Sammy stadium has been a great batting track. 
Toss Factor in AUS vs BAN  Teams winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
AUS vs BAN Head-to-head Aus – 6 

Ban – 4
AUS vs BAN Tata IPL squads AUS squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

BAN Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Probable playing XI for Australia

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar

-- Advertisement --

Probable playing XI for Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | KreedOn

Litton Das, Travis Head, David Warner, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Marcus Stoinis, Rishad Hossain, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

-- Advertisement --

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | KreedOn

Litton Das, Travis Head, David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nathan Ellis

Dream11 Wicketkeeper Prediction

Litton Das: In 84 T20I innings, Litton Das has scored 1860 runs at an average of 22.68 and at a strike rate of 126.27. In the last 4 innings, he has only added 56 runs but the conditions at St Lucia might favor his batting style and hence, he can be a player to have.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Travis Head: Head’s aggressive batting in the powerplay has been a highlight. With a T20I strike rate close to 150, he can dismantle bowling attacks early in the innings. His Form has been brilliant in this World Cup 2024 as he is the 2nd leading run getter for Australia with 148 runs. He is also a good option for captain and Vice-captain for your Dream 11 team.

-- Advertisement --

David Warner: The Australia run machine is another player who is in the spotlight today as he has a great record against Bangladesh. Scoring 321 in 8 innings against Bangladesh at an average of 40. Make sure to take a risk on him to make him captain or vice-captain of your team even though he is very risky to pick for today.

Dream11 Allrounder Prediction

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis has been the key man for Australia in the tournament as he has won matches on his own ability, he is the leading runners getter for Australian team in with 156 runs, but against Bangladesh his batting record is not that much good but as bowler he has done a brilliant job. But still, you must go with him in your dream 11 team.

Shakib Al Hasan: The star allrounder is another allrounder you must go with in your fantasy team because he bats up the order and also bowls full quota of his overs so there are chances that he might get good points for you. His record is not that great against Australia, but still, he is a must have pick in the team. 

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Adam Zampa: The Australian spinner has been in great form in this world cup as he has picked up 9 wickets in 4 matches and has helped Australia to win matches in this T20 World Cup 2024. He has also performed really well against Bangladesh he has bagged 19 wickets in just 10 matches, all these records make him such a great pick for your dream 11 team, he is also a good option for Captain or Vice-captain considering his records.

Mustafizur Rahman: From Bangladesh side the only bowler who stands out against Australia, picking up 20 wickets in just 9 innings and also in this World Cup 2024 he has picked 7 wickets in only 4 innings. All these records show his brilliance as a standout performer for the Bangladesh team. He is the best bowler for today’s game for your dream 11 team.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Adam Zampa and Travis Head 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rahman, David Warner and Shakib-al-Hassan

Must Picks for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 

  • Marcus Stoinis 
  • Travis Head 
  • Adam Zampa 
  • M Rahman
  • Shakib-al-Hasan 

Risky choices for AUS vs BAN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Who will win today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Match between Australia and Bangladesh?

Australia enters the match as overwhelming favorites with an 80% chance of victory, given their current form and superior lineup. However, Bangladesh has the potential to spring a surprise.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
Previous article
Indian Tennis Teams Shine Bright With Bronze Wins at BRICS Games
Next article
ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

ENG vs SA ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | England vs South Africa ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction...

KreedOn Network -
ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: The 45th Match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played between...
News

Indian Tennis Teams Shine Bright With Bronze Wins at BRICS Games

Saiman Das -
The Indian women's and men's tennis teams both secured bronze medals at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia. In...
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Score Consecutive Centuries in Women’s ODI

Saiman Das -
India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana is one of the top players on the team, known for her...
Athletes

Nishant Dev Biography: Early Life | Career | Achievements – All Details

Kanika Mahtoliya -
Nishant Dev is a talented Indian amateur boxer who has made “a dent in the universe” of boxing. Nishant...
Paris Olympics 2024

New Sports to Watch at Paris 2024 Olympics: From Surfing to Breaking

Kanika Mahtoliya -
The 2024 Paris Olympics is expected to be a spectacular and exciting display of physical and mental strength and...
Cricket

AFG vs IND ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction | Afghanistan vs India ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Prediction | Prediction Tips...

KreedOn Network -
AFG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 will see Afghanistan face...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019