AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Australia Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction | Women’s T20 World Cup

AU-W vs IN-W Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 Prediction | India vs Australia

Series: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A, Match 1 Match Date: 21st February 2020, Friday Match Timing: 1:30 PM IST Match Venue: Sydney Showground, Australia Expected Crowd Turnout: 23,000

The Indian Women’s cricket team will start their quest of laying hands on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with a mouth-watering clash against hosts Australia. This will be easier said than done, however, considering the Australian Women’s Team is the most successful side in the World T20.

The Women in Yellow have won the title in four out of the six occasions, including the last one in 2018 with a crushing defeat of England. Add to that the overwhelming home advantage and Australia are already the favourites to retain the trophy. If India can manage to upset them, it will really be a big statement.

Let’s have a look at both the teams.

Here is the complete AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction:

Key Players in form AU-W- Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Jess Johansson IN-W- KL Poonam Yadav, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma Weather Conditions Mostly Cloudy. 23 °C, 62% Humidity, Winds up to 19 km/hr, 7% Precipitation. Toss Advantage The stats at the Sydney Showground, Australia are pretty obscure since not many games have been played here. However, looking at the statistics of the domestic games, one thing is clear – there is no clear cut toss advantage here. Having said that, the dew factor may creep in later in the evening, making defending scores slightly tricky and giving teams batting second a small advantage. Pitch Report The Showground, or the Spotless Stadium, has been traditionally plagued with rains frequently interrupting and reducing the overs-rate. At least, that’s what happened in the last two Big Bash contests here. In the first one, Sydney Sixers could manage only 76 from the reduced 16 overs, before Sydney Thunders won by 4 runs by DLS method. Then, in the last game played here, Perth Scorchers put up 99/4 in 15 overs which Sydney Thunder chased in 11.4 overs. While rains are not expected on Friday, it is always recommended to have the top-order players amongst your ranks, considering the lower ones may not even get a chance to play. Venue Stats Average 1st innings score: 141 (in the last 3 completed (20 over) matches at the venue)

Teams won batting second – Won – 4, Lost – 1, NR – 1. Injury Updates IND-W: No major injury concerns at the moment. Stay tuned to this space for the latest updates. AU-W: Tayla Vlaeminck is expected to be on the side-lines for the first match as a result of a foot injury. H2H AU-W 48 – 53 IN-W Form AU-W– W W D W L (most recent first) IN-W – L L W W L (most recent first) Squads AU-W – Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Delissa Kimmince, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland. IN-W – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team 1

Alyssa Healy (C), Smriti Mandhana, Beth Mooney, Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner (VC), Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav.

AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Team 2

Alyssa Healy (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodriguez, Meg Lennings, Ashleigh Gardner, Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Radha Yadav.

Fantasy Cricket League Prediction | Tips and Tricks for today’s match between AU-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers

First things first, we are leaning towards an Australia-heavy Dream11 side considering the hosts track record in the competition, the home advantage, and the fact that the team defeated India twice in the recently concluded Women’s Tri-Nation Series.

Alyssa Healy is hands down the best option here. Although she has been quiet in the last few games, the opener showed her best self in the T20 & ODI series against Sri Lanka late last year. Healy struck a mind-boggling 148 runs off just 61 balls in the final T20 against the Lankans, before backing it off with a ‘Player of the Series’ performance in the ODWI series by hitting 73, 118, and 112* in the 3 games.

is hands down the best option here. Although she has been quiet in the last few games, the opener showed her best self in the T20 & ODI series against Sri Lanka late last year. Healy struck a mind-boggling 148 runs off just 61 balls in the final T20 against the Lankans, before backing it off with a ‘Player of the Series’ performance in the ODWI series by hitting 73, 118, and 112* in the 3 games. If that wasn’t enough, here’s another stat – Healy was the top run-scorer in the 2018 edition of the ICC Women’s World T20 with 225 runs.

Batswomen

Beth Mooney forms an explosive opening pair with Alyssa Healy. The opener was the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Tri-series, scoring three half-centuries in four games.

forms an explosive opening pair with Alyssa Healy. The opener was the ‘Player of the Series’ in the recently concluded Tri-series, scoring three half-centuries in four games. Meg Lannings becomes an obvious choice here, considering her valuable contribution at number 4. She has an impressive average of 36.9 in the T20I, Lannings was a consistent run-scorer in the Tri-series. The Aussie skipper recently hit a fighting 47 from 36 balls to help her team win by 4 wickets in the warm-up game against South Africa. Last but certainly not the least, Lannings has a decent catching record at 31 scalps.

becomes an obvious choice here, considering her valuable contribution at number 4. She has an impressive average of 36.9 in the T20I, Lannings was a consistent run-scorer in the Tri-series. The Aussie skipper recently hit a fighting 47 from 36 balls to help her team win by 4 wickets in the warm-up game against South Africa. Last but certainly not the least, Lannings has a decent catching record at 31 scalps. Ashleigh Gardner is another batting star that you can consider in your Dream11 team. A highly-rated player of the game, Gardner has quickly risen in the Australian ranks. She showed off potential by hitting 93 from 57 balls against India in the Tri-Nation series, winning the ‘Player of the Match award’ in the process.

is another batting star that you can consider in your Dream11 team. A highly-rated player of the game, Gardner has quickly risen in the Australian ranks. She showed off potential by hitting 93 from 57 balls against India in the Tri-Nation series, winning the ‘Player of the Match award’ in the process. Not to forget she can bowl well as well, having taken 23 wickets in 29 games till date. The Aussie was the joint-top wicket-taker in the last T20 World Cup with 10 wickets. And at 8.5 credits, Gardner is a very cost-effective prospect.

Smriti Mandhana tops the Indian batting order. The explosive opener is in a great touch of late, with her score in the last 5 T20I being – 35, 45, 55, 66, 4. Playing with youngsters like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodriguez, expect to see a more mature and responsible Mandhana on the pitch.

Shafali Verma has literally set the world cricket on fire with her aggressive brand of batting ever since making her debut in November. In her second international series itself, Shafali won the Player of the Series award for knocks of 73 (49) and 69 (35). The youngster also has an affinity to hit biggies, evident from her massive strike rate of 140.86.

has literally set the world cricket on fire with her aggressive brand of batting ever since making her debut in November. In her second international series itself, Shafali won the Player of the Series award for knocks of 73 (49) and 69 (35). The youngster also has an affinity to hit biggies, evident from her massive strike rate of 140.86. Jemimah Rodriguez is another youngster that has created waves in the international circles. Although she hasn’t hit top gears this season, the Mumbai batter can change the dynamics of the game single-handedly.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen is a great all-rounder to have in your Dream11 side. The cricketer shone in the last game against India, where she scalped 5 wickets for only 12 runs (in 4 overs) to help Australia win the Tri-series. She won the ‘Player of the Match’ in the match.

is a great all-rounder to have in your Dream11 side. The cricketer shone in the last game against India, where she scalped 5 wickets for only 12 runs (in 4 overs) to help Australia win the Tri-series. She won the ‘Player of the Match’ in the match. Ellyse Perry is another Australian all-rounder we would suggest you go for. A veteran of the shortest format, Perry has raked in 106 wickets at a respectable average of 19.7 while scoring 1101 runs (at an average of 30.6) in the process.

is another Australian all-rounder we would suggest you go for. A veteran of the shortest format, Perry has raked in 106 wickets at a respectable average of 19.7 while scoring 1101 runs (at an average of 30.6) in the process. Deepti Sharma is a great bowling option to have. The 22-year-old has already amassed 42 T20I wickets in 38 innings at an impressive economy of 5.72. The Right-Arm Off-Spin Bowler was effective against the Aussies in the Tri-series, putting up figures like

is a great bowling option to have. The 22-year-old has already amassed 42 T20I wickets in 38 innings at an impressive economy of 5.72. The Right-Arm Off-Spin Bowler was effective against the Aussies in the Tri-series, putting up figures like Going by her standards, Harmanpreet Kaur has been quite silent for the past few games. However, being a big-game player that she is, expect no less than fireworks from the Indian skipper. Kaur was the second-top run-scorer in the ICC Women’s World T20 with 183 runs.

Bowlers

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is in stunning form, evident in her numbers from the last six matches – 2/19, 2/18, 3/23, 1/34, 2/32. A highly recommended player.

is in stunning form, evident in her numbers from the last six matches – 2/19, 2/18, 3/23, 1/34, 2/32. A highly recommended player. Radha Yadav is the rising star in India’s bowling department. The 19-year-old youngster has taken 38 wickets in just 28 matches at a stunning average of 15. Another great left-arm leg-spin option.

is the rising star in India’s bowling department. The 19-year-old youngster has taken 38 wickets in just 28 matches at a stunning average of 15. Another great left-arm leg-spin option. At 8 credits, Nicola Carey is a great option to have in your team. Although she is yet to live up to her potential, much can be expected from the medium-pacer, with Tayla Vlaeminck out injured.

is a great option to have in your team. Although she is yet to live up to her potential, much can be expected from the medium-pacer, with Tayla Vlaeminck out injured. Sophie Molineux and Poonam Yadav are some of the other options to consider here.

