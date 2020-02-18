ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction | Atletico vs Liverpool CL Round of 16

ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction | Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool FC

Atlético Madrid welcomes Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano in another mouthwatering knockout clash in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Atletico are placed 4th in the league, 13 points behind leaders Real Madrid. They were knocked out of the Spanish Cup by a division 2 team as well. As a result, only the Champions League can redeem their season now.

However, first up for them are the unstoppable Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s side has been undefeated and sits comfortably on the top of the Premier League with a 25-point lead over second-place Manchester City. With the EPL all but won, Salah & Co’s attention will be at securing a historic double.

When the two teams meet on Tuesday, one will fight for some pride, while the other will play to dominate. Let us have a look at both the teams.

Atlético Madrid

Atletico Madrid have failed to convert their bright pre-season into their regular season. They are 13 points behind the leaders and city rivals Real Madrid, whom they lost against, first in the Spanish Super Cup and then in the league. Between those two fixtures, they also got kicked out of the Spanish Cup by a lower-tier team. The Champions League, surprisingly, has been a different story.

ATL opened with a 2-2 draw against Juventus; followed it up with victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow before losing their return ties versus Leverkusen and Juventus. However, a 2-0 victory on the final match-day was enough for them to qualify. Now, it is a do-or-die for ATL as a CL title beckons. Not to forget beating an unbeaten Liverpool side would be an achievement in its own.

Out: Keiron Tripper, Joao Felix, Hector Herrera

Doubt: Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata

Liverpool FC

Unbeaten in the league, clinical goals and an outstanding defensive performance- that has been the story of Liverpool this season. With the league all but finally conquered, Jurgen Klopp and his boys can turn their attention on retaining the Champions League. And for that, they need to first travel to face Atletico Madrid, a side against whom giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona have struggled recently.

However, it may not be such a daunting task of the Reds, considering Atletico’s recent struggles. The only positive result in the last couple of months was when they beat Barcelona. Going in with a lot of confidence to Madrid can cause Liverpool some issues though.

Also Read | Dortmund vs PSG Dream11 Prediction CL Round of 16

ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction | Match Details

League Leg 1 of 2, Round of 16, UEFA Champions League. Venue Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid Date 18 February 2020, Tuesday (19th February, Wednesday in India) Time 1.30 am IST Possible playing XI ATL: J Oblak; Arias, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Carrasco, Partley, Koke, Niguez, Vitolo, Correa. LIV: Alisson; A Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, A Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho; Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane Impact players S Mane, Van Dijk, S Niguez.

My Dream11 Team

A Becker (GK); A Robertson, V Van Dijk, R Lodi, T Partey, S Mane, Fabinho, S Niguez, M Llorente, M Salah, R Firmino.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s Champions League Match: ATL vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

Allison is undoubtedly the best keeper in the world at the moment. The Brasilian shot-stopper has been crucial in Liverpool’s unbeaten run despite missing the start of the season. Allison has started in 23 games this season, and in that time has conceded only 10 goals while making 54 saves with a save percentage of 84.4%.

Defenders

Rehman Lodi is our only defender from Atletico Madrid. Lodi has made 47 tackles and 43 interceptions in games. With the ball at his feet, he has completed 784 passes at an average of 74.1%. Lodi has also scored one goal and made 3 assists.

Andrew Robertson has started in 34 matches, He has made 25 tackles and 29 interceptions this season while passing the ball over 2000 times. The Scottish full-back has 2 goals and 6 assists this season.

Van Dijk is a must whenever he plays. Dijk makes defensive contributions along with the passes he makes. The Dutchman has made over 2200 passes while scoring 4 goals and assisting once,

Midfielders

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey is crucial in breaking attacks in the midfield. Partey has made 37 tackles and 44 interceptions. He also has 1 assist this season.

While Partey handles the defensive side, Saul Niguez is crucial in holding possession for an already defensive Atletico Madrid. Niguez has made over 1,100 passes in the mid while scoring 2 times this season.

Marcos Llorente has not been able to replicate his preseason form. The one reason he is in the team is, Llorente costs 8 credits, meaning you can now accommodate The Liverpool frontline in your team.

Sadio Mane will participate in the CL round of 16 Klopp confirmed on Sunday. Mane has been in brilliant form, scoring 16 goals and assisting 8 times this season for Liverpool.

Our last midfielder is Fabinho . Fabinho’s hard work is among the reason why Liverpool is the most balanced lineup. The Brazilian mid has 1 goal and 2 assists this season. He also has made 31 tackles and 21 interceptions this season.

Forwards

Our forward line-up consists of Mo Salah and R Firmino . The reason we have 2 Liverpool strikers because of ATM’s injury concerns. While Salah has scored 18 times while making 8 assists, Brazilian Firmino has slightly lesser 8 goals and 11 assists.

However, if you want to do not want to include Firmino, you can opt for Angel Correa. This will also give you an option to replace Llorente with Koke or a Liverpool player.

Dream11 Team Stats: INT vs MIL Dream11 Prediction