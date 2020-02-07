ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC

The 77th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features ATK who will host Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 0-0 stalemate. However, it’s very likely that it won’t be the case this time around considering the hosts have a decent goal-scoring touch entering the game. ATK have scored 6 goals in the past three games, including a 3-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC in their last game. And theree is the need on either side to confirm a Top 4 spot.



ATK are 3 points behind leaders FC Goa in the league table. However, they have played A win for them over Odisha will send them into the semi-finals. Given their current form, ATK wouldn’t want to under-estimate their rivals who are fighting for the final semi-final spot. With players like Roy Krishna till Arindam Bhattacharya in form, ATK should be able to handle the rather tricky Odisha FC.

Odisha’s aspirations to make it to the top 4 were met a major setback after their top player Aridane Santana suffered a season-ending injury late last month. However, his replacement, Manuel Onwu, was quick to get off the mark with a brace against FC Goa. Both Odisha and Chennaiyin are on 21 points and with 3 games left to play, they can reduce the gap between the 5th place and the 4th place to 2 points. We can expect a fiery game between both sides and to choose a clear cut winner is a tough one.

ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Odisha FC

Date February 8, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Form ATK : W W W L W Odisha FC: L L W W W Possible playing XI ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Gaurav Bora, Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Michael Onwu Impact Players

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Xisco Hernandes, Marcos Tebar, Edu Garcia, Micheal Soosairaj, Manuel Onwu, Roy Krishna

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: ATK vs Odisha FC

Goalkeeper : Arindam Bhattacharya

Arindam comes in at the second spot after Gurpreet Singh in the list of least goals conceded this season. He has given away just 10 goals while keeping 9 clean sheets. You can bet on him to keep a clean slate tonight as well.



Defenders : Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal

Narayan Das has played 15 games for Odisha in which he registered 49 crosses. Moreover, he averages almost 38 passes per game and has registered 77 clearances 36 tackles and blocks each.



Shubham Sarangi has an average of 36 passes per game with 85 clearances, 74 tackles, 22 blocks and interceptions each.

Prabir has registered 37 crosses from which he made secured 3 assists. He has made 70 clearances, 55 tackles and averages 25 passes per game.

Kotal has registered 109 clearances, 52 tackles and has an average of 29 passes per game.

Midfielders : Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Edu Garcia, Micheal Soosairaj

Xisco has made a total of 7 goal contributions (5 goals and 2 assists) for Odisha this season. He has an average of 34 passes per game and has made 48 tackles in the season so far.

Marcos Tebar has averaged 50 passes per game with an 84% accuracy. Being more of a defence-minded midfielder, Marcos has registered 50 tackles and 54 clearances.

Micheal has scored 2 goals from 15 shots and 20 crosses. He has registered 43 tackles, 28 interceptions and 37 clearances and averages 26 passes per game, making him a commanding midfielder.

Edu Garcia has scored 4 goals and 2 assists from 21 shots and 5 crosses in 10 games.

Forwards : Manuel Onwu, Roy Krishna

Roy Krishna is in terrific form at the moment. He has 15 goal contributions in 15 games and at this pace, he could claim the top spot for the most number of goals scored in the ISL. Roy scored a brace in Kolkata’s 3-0 win over Jamshedpur.

Manuel Onwu the new signee for Odisha, also scored a brace in Odisha’s 4-2 loss against FC Goa.

Dream11 Team Stats: ATK vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020