ATK vs CFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Chennaiyin vs ATK

The 84th match of the Indian Super League features ATK who will be hosting Chennaiyin at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The fight between both the two-time champions could decide the fate for Chennaiyin’s qualification and ATK’s attempt to finish first. Last time they faced Chennai, David Williams scored the only goal of the match in the 48th minute to secure a 1-0 win over Chennai.

Despite making the worse possible start to the season, Chennaiyin have risen well in the hunt for the semifinal spot. Winning all the three remaining games will ensure them a spot.

Currently, they are in 6th place with 22 points.

Winning all 3 remaining fixture will take them to 31 points.

Mumbai City are in 4th and have their last match set up against Chennaiyin who will be looking to march into that 4th spot.

All the odds are in Chennaiyin’s favour and if they are unable to secure all 9 points then it will be the end of Chennaiyin’s season here.

ATK have qualified for the semi-finals already and are now in the hunt for the top spot. They have played one game fewer than Goa and Bengaluru, and a win for ATK will see them on 3 points equalling Goa.

Their last game was a 3-1 victory over Odisha in which Roy Krishna scored a hattrick taking ahead on the leaderboard for the top scorers.

Date February 16, 2019 Time 7:30 PM Venue Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata Form ATK; W W W W L Chennaiyin; D W W W W Possible playing XI Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna Impact Players Edu Garcia, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Chhangte, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: ATK vs CFC

Goalkeeper : Arindam Bhattacharya

Arindam Bhattacharya has been tremendous this season. He has made 35 saves in 16 games and has conceded only 11 goals while keeping 9 clean sheets.

Defenders : Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das

Our Dream11 side features four of the best defenders in the Super League.

Lucian has made 163 interceptions, 53 tackles and 39 clearances in 15 games for Chennaiyin FC. Further adding to his contributions, Eli Sabia has played one game fewer than his partner in which he has made a total of 120 clearances, 30 interceptions and 31 tackles.

Pritam Kotal has played 16 games in which he has made 115 clearances, 53 tackles and 24 interceptions while Prabir has played 15 games in which he has made 71 clearances, 58 tackles and 26 interceptions.

Midfielders : Rafael Crivellaro, Micheal Soosairaj, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Rafael has been a handful for his opponents. He can set up goals as well as score. The midfielder has a total of 12 goal contributions this season in which he has scored and assisted 6 goals each. He has attempted a total of40 shots and 28 crosses and averages 48 passes per game. Chhangte has scored 4 goals from 31 shots and 39 crosses and averages 30 passes per game.

Micheal Soosairaj has contributed well in the midfield for ATK. In 15 matches he has attempted 15 shots and 21 crosses and averages 26 passes per game. Moreover, he has made a total of 48 tackles, 39 clearances and 30 interceptions.

Forwards : Nerijus Valskis, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

The biggest battle currently in the ISL is between Nerijus and Roy who have been outstanding this season.

Valskis has scored 12 goals and registered 4 assists while Roy has 13 goals and 5 assists. David Williams for ATK has contributed in 5 goals and 3 assists.

My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Rafael Crivellaro, Micheal Soosairaj, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

