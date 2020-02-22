ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Bengaluru FC

The 88th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features Bengaluru FC who will be hosting ATK at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both sides are coming back after having lost their previous games.

David William’s 47th-minute goal separated these sides at the Salt Lake stadium on Christmas day. Now that both ATK and BFC have qualified for the semi-finals, this game will be crucial to seal the 2nd and 3rd places.

The 2nd place belongs to ATK this season. The could have had the chance to claim the first place. However, their 3-1 loss to Chennaiyin prevented them from overtaking FC Goa, who won the ISL League Shield. Given how well ATK have played this season, the loss to Chennaiyin at Salt Lake stadium showed that even the best of teams can be vulnerable.

The defending champions have already qualified and now they are in a tight spot to claim either the 3rd or 4th place. If Bengaluru are unable to win against ATK and Chennaiyin manage to win both their last 2 games then it will be the 2-time champions Chennaiyin who will finish 3rd and Bengaluru will get the 4th place.

Mumbai City FC are on 26 points and a win will take them on equal points with BFC. However, Bengaluru have a better goal difference and have to make their last game count.

Date February 22, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Form ATK: L W W W W Bengaluru FC: L D W W W Possible playing XI Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown. ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna Impact Players Udanta, Chhetri, Brown, Krishna, Williams, Garcia

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: ATK vs BFC

Goalkeeper : Gurpreet Singh

Gurpreet Singh has kept 10 clean sheets this season while conceding only 11 goals in 17 games which is a tremendous feat and better in all aspects than Arindam.

Defenders : Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran

Pritam and Prabir have been regular features for ATK this season. The duo has contributed in 182 clearances, 116 tackles and 54 interceptions. Prabir Das has attempted 51 crosses from which he has managed to register 3 assists this season.

Rahul Bheke and Albert Serran are the other duo who have been regular features for BFC this season. Bheke can operate as a full-back as well as a centreback. They have made a total of 174 clearances, 67 tackles and 28 interceptions.

Midfielders : Micheal Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Udanta Singh

Soosairaj has played an important role in the midfield for ATK. He has attempted 15 shots and 23 crosses from which he has converted 2 goals. In the midfield, he averages 26 passes per game, further he has added 52 tackles, 40 clearances and 31 interceptions.

Edu Garcia is the other ATK player who has contributed handsomely in front of goal as well from a midfielder’s perspective in terms of clearances and interceptions which he has registered 16 and 12 respectively. He has scored 4 goals and registered 2 assists from a total of 24 shots and 9 crosses.

Udanta Singh has featured in 17 games for Bengaluru this season. He has registered 40 crosses and 29 shots and averages 26 passes per game while making a defensive contribution of 37 tackles.

Forwards : Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Roy Krishna is currently 2nd in the leaderboard for the most number of goals scored this season. In 17 games he has scored 14 goals and registered 5 assists. He scored the equalizer in the previous match against Kerala Blasters, which ATK eventually lost.

Deshorn Brown was brought in as a reinforcement for the lacklustre Bengaluru attack. He has played 5 games in the ISL and has already scored 2 goals from 15 shots. Sunil Chhetri has scored 9 goals from 34 shots this season. He will be eager to gain his goal-scoring confidence back especially with a crucial period coming up for BFC.

My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Micheal Soosairaj, Edu Garcia, Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna

Dream11 Team Stats: ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020