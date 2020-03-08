ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Bengaluru FC

The Semi-final leg 2 of the Indian Super League features ATK who will be hosting Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on 8th March. ATK are chasing a record third ISL title while Bengaluru FC are hoping to become the first team to claim back to back titles.

The first leg was a well-fought battle between both sides. David Williams could have put ATK ahead, however, he had clearly handled the ball before putting it past Gurpreet Singh. In the 30th minute, Deshorn Brown scored after Arindam couldn’t hold on to the ball, which remained the only goal of the match.

Bengaluru have a one-goal advantage, however, it won’t be enough as they will be facing ATK at their home turf. They will have to play the 2nd leg without Nishu Kumar who got sent off in the later 2nd half of the first leg. Bengaluru had only 37% possession by the end of the game, however, the Blues had more shots on target. They will have to take their chances so as to qualify for the finals.

ATK had more possession in the first leg, however, they had only 1 shot on target from a total of 13 shots. They will have to score more than 2 goals while conceding none if they have to qualify for the finals. It will be an entertaining encounter to witness at Salt Lake Stadium.

Date March 8, 2020 Time 7:30 PM Venue Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. Possible playing XI Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri (C), Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna Impact Players Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks for Today’s ISL Match: ATK vs BFC

Goalkeeper : Gurpreet Singh

Singh has kept 11 clean sheets this season followed by Arindam Bhattacharya who has kept 9. Gurpreet leads the chart for the golden gloves as well. He concedes a goal every 139 minutes and ranks 2nd currently in the most numbers of saves made this season (46).

Defenders : Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima

Prabir Das is one of the reasons why ATK have done so well defensively. He has registered 71 clearances, 59 tackles, 28 interceptions and 21 blocks so far. He has also registered 3 assists and averages 25 passes per game with 53% passing accuracy.

Pritam Kotal has registered 130 clearances, 68 tackles, 30 blocks and 29 interceptions in 19 games so far.

Rahul Bheke and Sairuat Kima have together contributed in 71 clearances, 15 interceptions and 35 tackles. These two will be having a rather busy game as ATK will try and throw everything they got at them.

Midfielders : Erik Paartalu, Edu Garcia, A Sosa-Pena

Erik Paartalu has featured in 15 games for Bengaluru in which he has registered 2 goals and 5 assists. He averages 40 passes per game with 77% passing accuracy and has further contributed in 68 clearances, 39 tackles, 28 interceptions and 23 blocks.

Edu Garcia has scored 5 goals and 3 assists from 27 shots and 10 crosses. He averages 25 passes per game with 64% passing accuracy. Edu has also registered 30 tackles, 16 clearances and 13 interceptions making him a crucial player for ATK this season. Another player who has made an impact in a small-time is Armando Sosa Pena. He averages 37 passes per game with a 73% passing accuracy rate. He has also registered 35 tackles, 21 clearances, 10 interceptions and blocks each.

Forwards : Roy Krishna, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri

Roy Krishna has been terrific this season having scored 14 goals and registered 5 assists, he will be in the hunt for the golden boot. Currently, it’s Kerala Blasters Ogbeche leading the scoring chart, after registering 15 goals.

Deshorn Brown was brought in the January transfer window to lift the weight off Chhetri’s shoulders. He has featured in 6 ISL games in which he has scored 3 goals from 17 shots.

Sunil Chhetri is the league’s highest Indian scorer so far. He will be a crucial part of the 2nd leg fixture and will like to take his tally into the double figures.

My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sairuat Kima, Erik Paartalu, Edu Garcia, A Sosa-Pena, Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

