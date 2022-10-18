Proud Moment! India Finishes On Top Of Medals Table At Asian Youth Athletics | Check Out Complete lists of Indian Medalists

India emerged as the most successful nation as it finishes on the Top of the Medals Tally at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships, in Kuwait. This was the fourth edition of the meet and held from the 13th to the 16th of October 2022. The 35-member Indian contingent concluded their campaign and India finishes on top of the Medal Table with a total of 24 medals, including 6 gold, 11 silver, and seven bronze.
Chinese Taipei finished second in the medal table with six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Though India and Chinese Taipei won 6 gold medals but India edged ahead with 11 silver medals.
At the Asian Youth Athletics Championships, India is the second-most successful nation, behind China overall. India was placed second in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.
Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: Indian Medalist
|Number
|Athlete
|Medal
|Event
|1
|Kuldeep Kumar
|Bronze
|Boys’ pole vault
|2
|Mubssina Mohammed
|Silver
|Girls’ long jump
|3
|Akash Yadav
|Gold
|Boys’ shot put
|4
|Siddarth Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Boys’ shot put
|5
|Amit Chaudhary
|Gold
|Boys’ 1500m
|6
|Nikita Kumari
|Bronze
|Girls’ discus throw
|7
|Isha Jadhav
|Silver
|Girls’ 400m
|8
|Anushka Kumbah
|Bronze
|Girls’ 400m
|9
|Arjun
|Silver
|Boys’ javelin throw
|10
|Himanshu Mishra
|Bronze
|Boys’ javelin throw
|11
|Sabita Toppo
|Silver
|Girls’ 100m hurdles
|12
|Murad Sirman
|Bronze
|Boys’ 400m hurdles
|13
|Mohammad Aman
|Silver
|Boys’ hammer throw
|14
|Divyasri
|Bronze
|Girls’ triple jump
|15
|Deepika
|Silver
|Girls’ javelin throw
|16
|Sunita Devi
|Silver
|Girls’ 3000m
|17
|Ashakiran Barla
|Gold
|Girls’ 800m
|18
|Atul
|Gold
|Boys’ discus throw
|19
|Servan K C
|Silver
|Boys’ discus throw
|20
|Vanshika Ghanghas
|Silver
|Girls’ pole vault
|21
|Ekta Dey
|Silver
|Girls’ 2000m steeplechase
|22
|Mubssina Mohammed
|Silver
|Girls’ heptathlon
|23
|India
|Gold
|Girls’ medley relay
|24
|India
|Gold
|Boys’ medley relay