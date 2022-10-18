Proud Moment! India Finishes On Top Of Medals Table At Asian Youth Athletics | Check Out Complete lists of Indian Medalists

- Advertisement -

India emerged as the most successful nation as it finishes on the Top of the Medals Tally at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships, in Kuwait. This was the fourth edition of the meet and held from the 13th to the 16th of October 2022. The 35-member Indian contingent concluded their campaign and India finishes on top of the Medal Table with a total of 24 medals, including 6 gold, 11 silver, and seven bronze.

Chinese Taipei finished second in the medal table with six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Though India and Chinese Taipei won 6 gold medals but India edged ahead with 11 silver medals.

At the Asian Youth Athletics Championships, India is the second-most successful nation, behind China overall. India was placed second in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.

Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: Indian Medalist

Number Athlete Medal Event 1 Kuldeep Kumar Bronze Boys’ pole vault 2 Mubssina Mohammed Silver Girls’ long jump 3 Akash Yadav Gold Boys’ shot put 4 Siddarth Chaudhary Bronze Boys’ shot put 5 Amit Chaudhary Gold Boys’ 1500m 6 Nikita Kumari Bronze Girls’ discus throw 7 Isha Jadhav Silver Girls’ 400m 8 Anushka Kumbah Bronze Girls’ 400m 9 Arjun Silver Boys’ javelin throw 10 Himanshu Mishra Bronze Boys’ javelin throw 11 Sabita Toppo Silver Girls’ 100m hurdles 12 Murad Sirman Bronze Boys’ 400m hurdles 13 Mohammad Aman Silver Boys’ hammer throw 14 Divyasri Bronze Girls’ triple jump 15 Deepika Silver Girls’ javelin throw 16 Sunita Devi Silver Girls’ 3000m 17 Ashakiran Barla Gold Girls’ 800m 18 Atul Gold Boys’ discus throw 19 Servan K C Silver Boys’ discus throw 20 Vanshika Ghanghas Silver Girls’ pole vault 21 Ekta Dey Silver Girls’ 2000m steeplechase 22 Mubssina Mohammed Silver Girls’ heptathlon 23 India Gold Girls’ medley relay 24 India Gold Boys’ medley relay

