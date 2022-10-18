Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Proud Moment! India Finishes On Top Of Medals Table At Asian Youth Athletics | Check Out Complete lists of Indian Medalists

By Nidhi Singh
Asian Youth Athletics: India Topped the Medals Table | Check Out Complete Winners- KreedOn
Image Source- Olympics
India emerged as the most successful nation as it finishes on the Top of the Medals Tally at the recently concluded 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships, in Kuwait. This was the fourth edition of the meet and held from the 13th to the 16th of October 2022. The 35-member Indian contingent concluded their campaign and India finishes on top of the Medal Table with a total of 24 medals, including 6 gold, 11 silver, and seven bronze.

Chinese Taipei finished second in the medal table with six gold, one silver, and two bronze medals. Though India and Chinese Taipei won 6 gold medals but India edged ahead with 11 silver medals.

At the Asian Youth Athletics Championships, India is the second-most successful nation, behind China overall. India was placed second in the previous edition held in 2019 in Hong Kong.

Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022: Indian Medalist

NumberAthleteMedalEvent
1Kuldeep KumarBronzeBoys’ pole vault
2Mubssina MohammedSilverGirls’ long jump
3Akash YadavGoldBoys’ shot put
4Siddarth ChaudharyBronzeBoys’ shot put
5Amit ChaudharyGoldBoys’ 1500m
6Nikita KumariBronzeGirls’ discus throw
7Isha JadhavSilverGirls’ 400m
8Anushka KumbahBronzeGirls’ 400m
9ArjunSilverBoys’ javelin throw
10Himanshu MishraBronzeBoys’ javelin throw
11Sabita ToppoSilverGirls’ 100m hurdles
12Murad SirmanBronzeBoys’ 400m hurdles
13Mohammad AmanSilverBoys’ hammer throw
14DivyasriBronzeGirls’ triple jump
15DeepikaSilverGirls’ javelin throw
16Sunita DeviSilverGirls’ 3000m
17Ashakiran BarlaGoldGirls’ 800m
18AtulGoldBoys’ discus throw
19Servan K CSilverBoys’ discus throw
20Vanshika GhanghasSilverGirls’ pole vault
21Ekta DeySilverGirls’ 2000m steeplechase
22Mubssina MohammedSilverGirls’ heptathlon
23IndiaGoldGirls’ medley relay
24IndiaGoldBoys’ medley relay
