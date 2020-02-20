Thursday, February 20, 2020
Asian Wrestling C'ships Update: Indian wrestlers script history on Day 2

Asian Wrestling Championships kreedOn
Highlights

  • Ashu, Aditya Kundu, and Hardeep won bronze medals in their respective categories on Wednesday.
  • All three medals came via Repechage to take India’s tally to five on the second day of the Asian Wrestling Championships at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi.
  • On the first day of the competition, Sunil Kumar and Arjun Halakurji won the gold and bronze medal respectively.

India finished the Greco-Roman category at the Asian Wrestling Championships with five medals; their best-ever performance in the category. Ashu (67 kg), Aditya Kundu (72 kg), and Hardeep (97 kg) each won bronze medals in their respective categories on day 2 (Wednesday) at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Arena, New Delhi.

All three medals came via Repechage to take India’s tally to five on the second day of the competition. A repechage is a practice allowing participants who failed to meet qualifying standards progress by a close margin to the next round. 

On the first day of the competition, Sunil Kumar won the gold medal by defeating Kyrgyzstan’s Azat Salidinov in the 87 kg category. Arjun Halakurji then won the bronze medal in the 55 kg category. India’s previous best performance in the Greco-Roman was 4 medals- 3 silver, 1 bronze in 2019. 

“I am very happy, though not absolutely satisfied,” national team coach Hargobind Singh said. “We could have won one more gold today, but the boys could not stick to the strategy. However, it is still a commendable result,” he added. 

On Wednesday, Ashu began the charge by destroying Syrian grappler Abdwlkarim Mohammad Alhasan. Leading 3-1 at the end of the first period in his first senior competition, the 19-year-old hit top gears by adding 6 points to finish 9-1. 

Like Ashu, Aditya Kundu dominated his Japanese counterpart Nao Kusaka 8-0. Kundu finished the game inside 90 seconds. The 23-year-old grappler trained by his farther and SAI coach Ranbir Singh Kundlu’s next step is to shift from the non-Olympic 72-kg category to 67 kg.

After his opening-round loss in the 97-kg category to Abdollah Saravi; Hardeep got a shot at redemption due to the Irani’s run to the final round. Hardeep then defeated Beksultan Makhmudhov in the attritional repechage clash 3-1. On Thursday, the women grapplers will be in focus as they compete in the 50 kg; 55 kg, 59 kg, 68 kg and 76 kg categories. 

 

Indian Super league 2019