Monday, February 24, 2020
Home News Asian Wrestling Championships Day 5: Jitender's gain, Sushil's loss

Asian Wrestling Championships Day 5: Jitender’s gain, Sushil’s loss

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
Jitendra Kumar KreedOn
(Twitter)

Highlights

  • India finished with a total of 20 medals (5 Gold, 6 Silver, 9 Bronze). 
  • Wrestler Jitender Kumar won the silver medal, Kumar’s performance was good to convince the WFI to send him to the Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgystan.
  • Sushil Kumar, who missed the event due to injury, might now miss out participating in the Olympics.

Wrestler Jitender Kumar won the silver medal on the Day 6 of the Asian Wrestling Championships on Sunday. Deepak Punia (86 kg) and Rahul Aware (61 kg) also won bronze medals on the last day at KD Jadhav Wrestling Hall, New Delhi.

Jitender was resistant in defence but lacked in attack as he lost to Kazakhstan’s defending champion Daniyar Kaisanov 1-3. “I tried one move towards the end but could not execute it properly, it could have got me the gold. There are improvements in my game and it could be seen. This silver is special. Now I will try harder to get the Olympic quota,” Jitender said. 

Rahul Aware lost to Zholdas Beko, while Deepak Punia lost to Shutaro Yamada in their 61 kg and 86 kg semifinals respectively. Aware then returned with a 4-2 win over Majid Almas Dastan while Punia defeated Issa Abdulsalam Abdulwahhab Al Obaidi on technical superiority to win the bronze medals. 

No Ticket for Sushil Kumar for Tokyo Olympics?

Although he may have lost in the finals, Jitender Kumar’s performances were good enough to convince the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to send him to the Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgystan. Sushil Kumar, who missed the event due to injury, might now miss out participating in the Olympics as well.

Sushil Kumar KreedOn
Credits: Twitter

Sushil, who also grapples in the 75 kg category, will have to wait and watch Jitender’s performances. Finalists in Bishkek will directly qualify for Tokyo. If Jitender does so, the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar will not be able to go to Tokyo. If Jitender is unable to reach the final, his last chance to qualify will be at the World Qualifying event in April. 

Day 4, Asian Wrestling Championships

On Saturday, Ravi Kumar Danhiya had won the gold medal beating Tajikistan’s Hikmatullo Vohidov 10-0 to win his first-ever gold medal in the Asian Championships. Bajrang Punia failed to avenge his 2018 World Championship loss against Takuto Otoguro, and settled for the silver. 

Gourav Baliyan was playing in his first-ever Asian Championships and fared well. He lost the 7-5 in the 79 kg final to Kyrgyzstan’s Arsalan Budazhapov. Satyawart Kadiyan also settled with silver after his 10-0 loss to Iran’s Mojtaba Mohammadshafie Goleij in the 97 kg final.

Overall Performance

The Indian team finished third in the overall medal tally as the Asian Wrestling Championships concluded on Sunday (24 February). India finished with a total of 20 medals (5 Gold, 6 Silver, 9 Bronze). 

Indian Winners

Gold (kg) Silver (kg) Bronze (kg)
Freestyle Men Ravi Kumar (57) Bajrang Punia (65) Rahul Aware (61)
Jitender Kumar (74) Deepak Punia (86)
Satyawart Kadian (97)
Gourav Baliyan (79) Arjun Halakurki (55)
Greco-Roman Sunil Kumar (87) Ashu (67)
Aditya Kundu (72)
Hardeep Singh (97)
Freestyle Women Pinki (55) Nirmala Devi (50) Vinesh Phogat (53)
Sarita Mor (59) Sakshi Malik (65) Anshu Malik (57)
Divya Kakran (68) Gursharan Preet Kaur (72)
Total  5 6 9

Final Positions

Rank Country Gold  Silver Bronze Total
1 Japan 8 4 4 16
2 Iran 7 2 7 17 
4 India 5 6 9 20

 

Position Freestyle Men Men’s Greco-Roman Freestyle Women
Country Points Country Points Country Points
1 Iran 168 Iran 190 Japan 209
2 India 159 Uzbekistan 146 India 180
3 Kazakhstan 146 Kazakhstan 136 Kazakhstan 164
4 Japan 140 South Korea 130 Mongolia 143
5 Kyrgyzstan 114 India 127 Uzbekistan 110
Manan Dharamshi
I usually describe myself with three 'F's, i.e, Food, Football and Films. Born and Brought up in Bangalore since the mid-1990s, I have always had a huge interest in playing football, cricket and watching other sports. People who know me always tell I bleed football. Sports, and Football, in particular, has helped me through hard times and helped me to shape my view on the world. And that is one of the reasons why I want to serve as a Sports Journalist.
Previous articleKhelo India University Games 2020 Day 1 Update: Swimmers, Fencers shine

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Khelo India University Games 2020 Day 1 Update: Swimmers, Fencers shine

KreedOn Network -
Bengaluru’s Jain University took home four gold medals in swimming to top the medal tally in the first edition of Khelo India University Games...
Read more
Kerala Blasters FC

KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC

KreedOn Network -
KBFC vs ODS Dream11 Prediction 2020 | Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC The 89th match of the Indian Super League features Odisha FC who...
Read more
Athletics

Khelo India University Games 2020 Opening ceremony: All you need to know

KreedOn Network -
The inaugural season of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) got off to a grand start with a glamorous opening ceremony on Saturday with...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Taapsee Pannu Mithila Raj KreedOn

Taapsee Pannu to reprise role of this Indian Woman cricketer

HS Prannoy India Open 2019

India Open 2019: Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth Advances Into Second Round

Indian Hockey KreedOn

India ‘A’ Women’s Team Defeats France ‘A’ by 2-0, Take 2-1...

Indian Super league 2019