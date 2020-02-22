Asian Wrestling Championships Day 4: Women Grapplers record their best-ever medal count

Highlights

Sakshi Malik (65 kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur won medals on the Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships.



The Indian women’s wrestling team has now recorded their best-ever performance at the championships with a tally of 8 medals.



Wrestlers Divya, Pinki and Sarita Mor picked three golds yesterday, before Nirmala Devi picked up a silver medal.



Sakshi Malik won Silver Medal in 65kg Category Women's freestyle in Asian Wrestling Championships 2020.

Congratulations 🇮🇳#SakshiMalik#AsianWrestlingChampionships pic.twitter.com/05Sl4y2jmM — Veer Phogat (@veerphogat18) February 21, 2020

Before the 2020 edition, India had won only 3 gold medals. However, wrestlers Divya, Pinki and Sarita Mor picked three golds yesterday, before Nirmala Devi picked up a silver medal. On Saturday, Sakshi won the silver, Vinesh, Anshu and Preet won the Bronze medals.

Sakshi lost twice to Japanese grappler Naomi Ruike; once in the first round (1-2) and in the finals (0-2) to settle for silver. “She was not that strong, but I just could not score many points against her. Initially, I lost two points and that pegged me back,” the Rio Bronze medallist said.

Vinesh Phogat fell once again to her Japanese opponent Mayu Muakida in the semifinals. However, she came back strong against Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam by winning via technical superiority in the first period itself. “Obviously I am not happy, but I am making progress,” Phogat said after the match.

“It’s not easy to beat experienced Japanese in this category. I have lost, but I tried a few things and it worked a bit. Earlier I had not even scored a point against her, but this time I got two. The gap is not much now, it’s 70-100 between Mukaida and myself.”

Gursharan Preet Kaur continued her streak of winning a medal at every Asian championship since 2013. Young upcoming grappler Anshu won the bronze by beating Uzbekistan’s Sevara Eshmuratova to win her first senior-level medal.

Anshu began her campaign by beating Kyrgzstan’s Nuraida Anarkulova by technical superiority. However, she was overpowered in the semis by reigning world champion Riskao Kawai. The 18-year old said after her victory, “I had nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

“I now know where I stand when I am competing against seasoned wrestlers in this category. I have got richer in experience,” she added. Another young talent, Sonam Malik, faced heavyweights as she lost in the bronze medal playoff.

Gurshaoreanpreet Kaur, who battled it out in the non-Olympic 72 kg category, won her match against Mongolia’s Tsevegmed Enkhbayar. “The tears are of happiness. I want my kids to know how hard a life could be but you have to continue to fight,” the 37-year-old single mother said.