Saturday, February 22, 2020
Home News Asian Wrestling Championships Day 4: Women Grapplers record their best-ever medal count

Asian Wrestling Championships Day 4: Women Grapplers record their best-ever medal count

By Manan Dharamshi
Published On:
Sakshi Malik KreedOn
(Twitter)

Highlights

  • Sakshi Malik (65 kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur won medals on the Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships.
  • The Indian women’s wrestling team has now recorded their best-ever performance at the championships with a tally of 8 medals.
  • Wrestlers Divya, Pinki and Sarita Mor picked three golds yesterday, before Nirmala Devi picked up a silver medal.

Sakshi Malik (65 kg), Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu Malik (57 kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur won medals on the Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi. The Indian women’s wrestling team has now recorded their best-ever performance at the championships with a tally of 8 medals. 

Before the 2020 edition, India had won only 3 gold medals. However, wrestlers Divya, Pinki and Sarita Mor picked three golds yesterday, before Nirmala Devi picked up a silver medal. On Saturday, Sakshi won the silver, Vinesh, Anshu and Preet won the Bronze medals. 

Sakshi lost twice to Japanese grappler Naomi Ruike; once in the first round (1-2) and in the finals (0-2) to settle for silver. “She was not that strong, but I just could not score many points against her. Initially, I lost two points and that pegged me back,” the Rio Bronze medallist said.

Vinesh Phogat fell once again to her Japanese opponent Mayu Muakida in the semifinals. However, she came back strong against Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam by winning via technical superiority in the first period itself. “Obviously I am not happy, but I am making progress,” Phogat said after the match. 

“It’s not easy to beat experienced Japanese in this category. I have lost, but I tried a few things and it worked a bit. Earlier I had not even scored a point against her, but this time I got two. The gap is not much now, it’s 70-100 between Mukaida and myself.”

Gursharan Preet Kaur continued her streak of winning a medal at every Asian championship since 2013. Young upcoming grappler Anshu won the bronze by beating Uzbekistan’s Sevara Eshmuratova to win her first senior-level medal. 

Also Read: Delhi HC issues notice to Gov over this plea of Virender Singh

Anshu began her campaign by beating Kyrgzstan’s Nuraida Anarkulova by technical superiority. However, she was overpowered in the semis by reigning world champion Riskao Kawai. The 18-year old said after her victory, “I had nothing to lose and everything to gain.” 

“I now know where I stand when I am competing against seasoned wrestlers in this category. I have got richer in experience,” she added. Another young talent, Sonam Malik, faced heavyweights as she lost in the bronze medal playoff. 

Gurshaoreanpreet Kaur, who battled it out in the non-Olympic 72 kg category, won her match against Mongolia’s Tsevegmed Enkhbayar. “The tears are of happiness. I want my kids to know how hard a life could be but you have to continue to fight,” the 37-year-old single mother said.

 

Manan Dharamshi
I usually describe myself with three 'F's, i.e, Food, Football and Films. Born and Brought up in Bangalore since the mid-1990s, I have always had a huge interest in playing football, cricket and watching other sports. People who know me always tell I bleed football. Sports, and Football, in particular, has helped me through hard times and helped me to shape my view on the world. And that is one of the reasons why I want to serve as a Sports Journalist.
Previous articleLEI vs MCI PL Dream11 Prediction | Leicester City FC vs Manchester City FC
Next articleMotera Stadium: All about largest cricket stadium in the world

RELATED ARTICLES

ATK

ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Bengaluru FC

KreedOn Network -
ATK vs BFC Dream11 Prediction 2020 | ATK vs Bengaluru FC The 88th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) features Bengaluru FC who will...
Read more
News

Asian Wrestling C’ships Day 3 Update: Indian domination continues

KreedOn Network -
India's domination at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships continued as the hosts bagged four medals in women's freestyle events — 3 golds and 1...
Read more
News

Delhi HC issues notice to Gov over this plea of Virender Singh

KreedOn Network -
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the centre over specially-abled athlete Virender Singh’s plea. Virender had moved the Delhi HC claiming discrimination...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST STORIES

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.




POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 77679 49322
Email Us: [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Pro Wrestling League 2019

PWL 4: Punjab Royals Beat UP Dangal 5-4, Enters Finals

India vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I

India vs New Zealand Women’s 1st T20: New Zealand Beat India...

Narinder Batra KreedOn

Major Relief for India’s Chances of Hosting International Sports Events

Indian Super league 2019