Asian Wrestling Championships: Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar’s Bronze Dreams Dashed

Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar failed to secure any medals on the final day of the men’s freestyle competition at the Asian Wrestling Championships. Akash and Anirudh suffered defeats in their bronze-medal matches, while three others fell short before reaching the medal rounds in their respective weight categories. Akash, competing in the non-Olympic 61kg division, began with a narrow 10-8 victory over Sardor Ruzimov from Uzbekistan, followed by a comfortable 7-3 win against Korea’s Sanghyeon Son in the quarterfinals. However, he faced a formidable opponent in Kazakhstan’s Assyl Aitakyn in the semifinal and failed to score any points, losing by technical superiority. Despite a determined effort in the bronze play-off, Akash ultimately succumbed to Mongolia’s Enkhbold Enkhbat, also losing by technical superiority.

At 125kg, Anirudh Kumar initiated his campaign with a 3-0 victory against Pakistan’s Zaman Anwar. However, he faced a tough challenge from Iran’s Amir Hossein Abbas Zare in the quarterfinal and succumbed to technical superiority. Although Zare advanced to the final, leaving a possibility for Anirudh to compete for a medal, he was defeated in the bronze playoff by Bahrain’s Shamil Magomed a Sharipov. Yash Tushir (74kg) exited the competition after a loss by technical superiority to Syrbaz Talgat from Kazakhstan in the repechage round. Sandeep Singh Maan (86kg) also experienced an early departure, losing his qualification bout 0-5 to Japan’s Tatsuya Shirai.