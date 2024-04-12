Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Udit Claims Silver; Abhimanyou and Vicky Secure Bronze

- Advertisement -

Udit, a 19-year-old Indian wrestler, clinched the silver medal in the men’s 57kg category at the 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday. Additionally, Abhimanyou secured a bronze in the men’s 70kg category, while Vicky claimed another bronze in the men’s 97kg category, bringing India’s medal count to three on the first day of the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024.

The Indian contingent comprised five wrestlers, all competing in the men’s freestyle division. Alongside Udit’s achievement, Rohit (67kg) and Parvinder Singh (79kg) also participated, though they fell short of podium finishes. Udit, who previously won the U20 Asian championship, advanced through the rounds by defeating Ebrahim Mahdi Khari of Iran in the qualification round, Almaz Smanbekov of Kyrgyzstan in the quarter-finals, and Kim Kum Hyok of the Democratic Republic of Korea in the semi-finals. He then faced Japan’s Kento Yumiya in the gold medal match.

Vicky, weighing 97 kilograms, secured a victory over Tuerxunbieke Muheite from the People’s Republic of China with a score of 9-6. However, he faced a defeat in the semi-finals against Rizabek Aitmukhan from Kazakhstan, who won by technical superiority with a score of 13-0. Despite this setback, Vicky managed to claim the bronze medal by defeating Andrei Aronov from Kyrgyzstan with a score of 10-1.

Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 Day-1 Medal Tally (1🥈2🥉) Silver – Udit – Men's FS 57Kg Bronze – Abhimanyou – Men's FS 70Kg Bronze – Vicky – Men's FS 97Kg#Wrestling #WrestleBishkek 📷Credit to – @YTStatslive pic.twitter.com/TQ2K5TPp4f — Deepanshu Jain (@Sportsfan_77777) April 11, 2024

In the 65-kilogram category, Rohit reached the bronze medal match but was defeated 5-3 by Masanosuke Ono from Japan.

Parvinder Singh, competing in the 79-kilogram category, suffered a 3-0 loss to Ryunosuke Kamiya from Japan in the qualification round, ending his participation in the tournament.

The upcoming matches at Asian Wrestling Championships will feature Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya (61kg), Yash Tushir (74kg), Sandeep Mann (86kg), Vinay (92kg), and Anirudh Kumar (125kg) competing in the remaining five men’s freestyle weight categories on Friday.