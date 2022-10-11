Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022, Day 3: India’s Tario Markio misses out on medal

- Advertisement -

India’s national champion Tario Markio fails to win a medal in the men’s 67 kg division at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 in Manama, Bahrain on Monday. Tario Markio lifted 123kg in snatch and 158kg in clean and jerk for a total of 281kg. He finished sixth among the nine competitors. The Asian Weightlifting Championship is underway from October 8 and will conclude on October 16.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan weightlifter Adkhamjon Ergashev clinched the gold with a total lift of 314kg (138kg+176kg); Mohammad Yasin of Indonesia won the silver for a combined lift of 303kg (137kg+166kg) and Anucha Doungsri from Thailand clinched the bronze for an effort of 301kg (136kg+165kg)

Harshada Garud, the only Indian weightlifter to claim a medal at this edition of the Asian Weightlifting Championship so far. The reigning junior world champion won bronze medals in snatch and total in the women’s 45kg division.

Champions from the previous edition, Jhilli Dalabehera came fourth in the women’s 49kg while Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli skipped the Asian Championships to focus on the Olympic qualifiers starting in December.

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022: India squad

Women: Harshada Garud (45kg), Jhilli Dalabehera (49kg), Gyaneshwari Yadav (49kg), Shrabani Das (55kg), Vanshita Verma (81kg), Ann Mariya Muriyaden Thimothy (+87kg)

Men: Madhavan Thirumurugan (61kg), Rishikanta Chanambam Singh (61kg), Tario Markio (67kg), Valluri Ajaya Babu (81kg), Nikhil Tugnait (89kg), Harshit Sehrawat (102kg), Harcharan Singh (102kg)

Schedule of the Remaining Dates:

October 11

Women’s 64kg B – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s 73kg B – 3:00 PM IST

Women’s 64kg A – 5:30 PM IST

Men’s 73kg A – 8:00 PM IST

October 12

Women’s 71kg B – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s 81kg B – 3:00 PM IST

Women’s 71kg A – 8:00 PM IST

Men’s 81kg A – 10:30 PM IST

October 13

Women’s 76kg B – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s 89kg B – 3:00 PM IST

Men’s 96kg B – 5:30 PM IST

Men’s 89kg A – 8:00 PM IST

Women’s 76kg A – 10:30 PM IST

October 14

Women’s 87kg B – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s 102kg B – 3:00 PM IST

Women’s 81kg A – 5:30 PM IST

Women’s 87kg A – 8:00 PM IST

Men’s 96kg A – 10:30 PM IST

October 15

Men’s 109kg B – 12:30 PM IST

Men’s 102kg A – 3:00 PM IST

Women’s +87kg B – 5:30 PM IST

Men’s +109kg B – 8:00 PM IST

October 16

Men’s 109kg A – 12:30 PM IST

Women’s +87kg A – 3:00 PM IST

Men’s +109kg A – 8:00 PM IST

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022: Where to watch

The live streaming of the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 will be available on the official website of the Weightlifting House.

