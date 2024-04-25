Thursday, April 25, 2024
Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Indian athletes shine in Javelin Throw

U20 Asian Athletics Championships: Indian athletes shine in Javelin Throw | KreedOn
Image Source: Sportstar- The Hindu
Saiman Das
By Saiman Das
1 mins read
Updated:
India made an impressive start at the 21st U20 Asian Athletics Championships in Dubai, winning gold and silver in the Javelin Throw. Deepanshu Sharma secured the gold medal in Javelin throw with a throw of 70.29m, and Rohan Yadav followed closely to take silver with a distance of 70.03m. In the men’s 1500m event, Priyanshu won a silver medal, recording a time of 3:50.85.

During the morning session, Ritik achieved a silver medal in the men’s discus throw, while Prachi Ankush Devkar narrowly missed out on a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m, finishing fourth. Indian athletes, including middle-distance runners and sprinters, also made a strong showing in the heats on the first day of the competition.

In the women’s 800m, Laxita Vinod Sandliea and Tanvi Malik qualified for the medal round in the two-lap event. During the heats, Laxita finished second with a time of 2:09.39, while Tanvi secured a fourth-place finish with a time of 2:12.82. In the women’s 400m, both Anushka Dattatray Kumbhar and Sangeetha Dodla made it to the medal round.

Meanwhile, discus thrower Ritik from the National Centre of Excellence in Patiala began his competition with an opening throw of 49.97m. Although his second attempt was invalid, he secured his position among the medal contenders with a third throw of 52.23m. His subsequent attempts included a no-mark on the fourth try, 50.35m on the fifth, and 53.01m on the sixth. The gold medal was claimed by Qatar’s Djibrine Adoum Ahmat with a best throw of 54.80m, while the bronze went to Hassan Mubarak Alahsaee from Saudi Arabia, whose top throw was 50.41m.

LEAVE A REPLY

