Asian Track Cycling Championship 2022 – Ronaldo Singh creates history | Medal tally reaches 20

- Advertisement -

Team India is going strong at the Asian Track Cycling Championship 2022. Indian cyclists have added two more bronze medals to the nation’s bag on Monday at the IG Stadium, New Delhi. Ronaldo Singh created history as he clinched the country’s first-ever international medal in the 1km time trial event.

India has now a total of 20 medals after 3 days of the event.

#Cycling Update 🚨#TeamIndia🇮🇳 bags 10 more 🏅 on Day 2 & 3 taking total tally to 20 🏅 at the ongoing Asian Track Cycling 🚴‍♀️🚴‍♂️ C'ships 2022 Junior Indiv. Pursuit (W) – Pooja Dhanole🥉

Junior Indiv. Pursuit (M) – Niraj kumar 🥈

Elite Indiv. Pursuit (M) – Vishwajit Singh 🥉

1/1 pic.twitter.com/LV7Ui27YW4 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 21, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Cyclist Ronaldo, World junior champion and Asian record holder raced with a speed of 58.254 km/hr and clocked 1:01.798s to secure a spot on the leaderboard. He bagged the bronze medal in the 1km time trial event of the men’s senior category.

Yuta Obara of Japan won gold with 1:01.118s (speed 59.902 km/h), and Malaysia’s cyclist Mohammad Fadhil claimed silver (clocked 1:01.639s).

Ronaldo’s statement at the Asian Track Cycling Championship 2022

I came here for the gold but had to be satisfied with bronze. I just repeated my last year performance which was not enough for gold, to change the colour of medal. I have to focus more on my technique,’‘. -- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

He further added about his Olympic plans-”I would like to build a team for the team sprint event where we have already won a world junior medal. It would give more exposure to the Indian cycling team, paving the way for versatility in our performance as a nation.”

India’s first medal came in the women’s 500m time trial event. Mayuri Lute from India won bronze medal in the event. She clocked 36.481 seconds and won her first individual medal at the senior level.

-- Advertisement --

In the men’s individual pursuit, cyclist Vishwajit Singh won bronze in 4km race with a timing of nine minutes. His competitor, Kiat Chun Lim from Malaysia won the third place in the contest by clocking 10 minutes.

Unfortunately junior world champion Esow Alben and cyclist Meenakshi failed to reach the podium in the men’s elite and women’s elite category races, respectively.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport