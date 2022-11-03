Thursday, November 3, 2022
Asian Squash C'ships: Indian Men's & Women's Team Reached Semis | Confirm Medals for India

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Asian Squash Championships: Indian Men & Women's Team Reached Semis- KreedOn
Image Source- Times of India
The Indian men’s and women’s teams have assured of a medal each at the 2022 Asian Squash Team Championships. They entered the semifinals of the continental event.

In the Indian men’s teams, Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, and Abhay Singh finished at the top of their pool to make it to the semifinals. Whereas, the Indian women’s team finished second in Pool B with two victories and one loss.

The Indian men’s team in their Pool A matches, beat Qatar, Pakistan, Kuwait, South Korea, and Chinese Taipei. On Thursday, they will face the second-placed team from Pool B in the semifinal.

Indian women’s team lost to Hong Kong but registered convincing 3-0 wins over Iran and Singapore. Indian women’s team will now face Malaysia in the semifinals on Thursday.

Nidhi Singh
