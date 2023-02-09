Thursday, February 9, 2023
Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023: Indian team started their campaign on a winning note

Nidhi Singh
Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023: Indian team started their campaign on a winning note
Image Source- TOI
The Indian team started their campaign on a winning note in the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023, which started on Wednesday. The Indian junior men’s team defeated Singapore and Chinese Taipei by 3-0 margins while the Indian junior women’s team defeated Sri Lanka.

Indians are seeded second in the men’s event, Paarth Ambani, Shaurya Bawa, and Krishna Mishra showcased a brilliant performance to set up a 3-0 win over Singapore. Later, the trio had no problem beating Chinese Taipei with a similar lead. Pakistan men’s team, seeded number one, began with two victories against Sri Lanka and Kuwait.

India seeded third in the girls’ event and started their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sri Lanka with a star Indian squash player Anahat Singh outclassing Chanithma Sinaly 11-6, 11-3, 11-2.

Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023: Results

Junior Men

Group A: Korea defeated Kuwait 3-0; Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 (Muhammad Hamza Khan beat Seniya Jayathilaka 11-1 11-8 11-6; Anas Ali Shah beat Sehath Perera 11-6 11-4 11-2; Noor Zaman beat Thinura Randina 11-6 11-5 11-5).

Pakistan defeated Kuwait 3-0 (Muhammad Hamza Khan beat Abdulrahman Almaghrabi 11-8 11-6 11-5; Muhammad Ashab Irfan beat Abdullah Ali 11-6 11-7 11-4; Noor Zaman beat Abdulrahman Alhashem 11-7 11-7 6-11 7-11 11-6).

Group B: Japan beat Chinese Taipei 3-0; Hong Kong-China thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0; Malaysia beat Singapore 3-0.

India beat Singapore 3-0 (Paarth Ambani beat Benjamin Koh Kai Foo 11-2 11-5 11-7; Shaurya Bawa beat Mark Lee Hong Yi 11-2 11-6 11-1; Krishna Mishra beat Ethan Chua Jie Fan 11-4 11-3 11-2).

India defeated Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Paarth Ambani beat Pan Hong-Rui 11-3 11-1 11-3; Shaurya Bawa beat Li Zong-Han 11-2 11-5 11-4; Krishna Mishra beat Pan Yi-An 11-1 11-3 11-2).

Junior Women

Group A: Malaysia defeated Korea 3-0.

Group B: India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 (Pooja Arthi R beat Anargi Perera 11-0 12-10 11-5; Yuvna Gupta beat Ranliya Wood 11-8 11-4 11-2; Anahat Singh beat Chanithma Sinaly 11-6 11-3 11-2).

