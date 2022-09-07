Gold Medal Alert ! Yashaswini Ghorpade & Payas Jain shines at Asian Junior & Cadet TT Championships

- Advertisement -

Young table tennis player, Yashaswini Ghorpade created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a singles medal for India in the U19 section of the Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis (TT) Championships 2022 in Laos. Yashaswini claimed bronze after falling to a 0-4 loss against Yi Chen of China in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade ended India’s campaign by winning the mixed doubles gold medal in this event in Laos, on Tuesday. Payas-Yashaswini pair defeated China’s Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan by 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8 to emerge as India’s first champion combination in this age-group continental championship.

Asian Junior Championships 2022 Update ✅ Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade win Gold🥇 in the Mixed Doubles 🏓 Many Congratulations Champs 🤩Keep up the momentum 💪#IndianSports #IndianAthletes #TableTennis #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/0KjktlVID0 — Khelo India (@kheloindia) September 6, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Ghorpade became the first Indian to win the Junior girls’ singles title at the age-group continental tournament and also became the second Indian to win a junior singles medal at the Asian Jr and Cadet Championships. The only other person to achieve this feat is Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who returned with a bronze medal in 2010.

Read More | Top 20 Best Table Tennis Racket for Beginners & Professionals

-- Advertisement --

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport