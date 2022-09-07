Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Gold Medal Alert ! Yashaswini Ghorpade & Payas Jain shines at Asian Junior & Cadet TT Championships

By Nidhi Singh
Yashaswini Ghorpade & Payas Jain shines at Asian Junior & Cadet TT Championships 2022- KreedOn
Image Source- Sportstar The Hindu
Young table tennis player, Yashaswini Ghorpade created history on Monday by becoming the first Indian woman to secure a singles medal for India in the U19 section of the Asian Junior & Cadet Table Tennis (TT) Championships 2022 in Laos. Yashaswini claimed bronze after falling to a 0-4 loss against Yi Chen of China in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Payas Jain and Yashaswini Ghorpade ended India’s campaign by winning the mixed doubles gold medal in this event in Laos, on Tuesday. Payas-Yashaswini pair defeated China’s Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan by 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8 to emerge as India’s first champion combination in this age-group continental championship.

Ghorpade became the first Indian to win the Junior girls’ singles title at the age-group continental tournament and also became the second Indian to win a junior singles medal at the Asian Jr and Cadet Championships. The only other person to achieve this feat is Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who returned with a bronze medal in 2010.

Nidhi Singh
