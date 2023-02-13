Asian Indoor Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji & Jeswin Aldrin won silver | India finish with 8 medals

- Advertisement -

Jyothi Yarraji and Jeswin Aldrin won silver medals in the women’s 60m hurdles and men’s long jump by breaking their own national indoor records on the final day of the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday.

Yarraji bettered her previous national indoor record which she set on Saturday – 8.16 seconds – during the heats when she clocked 8.13 seconds on Sunday to finish behind Masumi Aoki of Japan (8.01 seconds). On the other hand, in the final, Aldrin had a best jump of 7.97m, finishing behind Lon Yu Tang (8.02m) of Chinese Taipei.

He had jumped 7.93m in qualification on Friday, which was his earlier national indoor record that got broken on Sunday. Pavithra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena won silver and bronze in the women’s pole vault on Saturday.

On Friday, India bagged four medals with a gold from Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (Shot Putter). Other medalists on Friday were Karanveer Singh (shot put), Praveen Chitravel (Triple jump), and Swapna Burman (pentathlon).

India concluded the continental meet with eight medals – one gold, six silver, and one bronze. Tajinderpal Singh Toor won India’s only gold medal in the tournament.

