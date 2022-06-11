Saturday, June 11, 2022
Bhavani Devi to lead 24-member Indian Squad to Asian Fencing Championships 2022 | Schedule | Venue | Where to watch – All you need to know

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Asian Fencing Championships 2022-KreedOn
Image Source- The Olympics.com
Bhavani Devi leads a 24-member India’s Squad to Asian Fencing Championships 2022

Bhavani Devi, Tokyo Olympian, ushered a 24-member Indian squad at the Asian Fencing Championships 2022. The tournament started on June 10 in Seoul, South Korea. The six-day event will wind up on June 15.

The fencing championships comprise sabre, foil, and epee in men’s and women’s categories. Each section will have four men and four women players from India.

The selections are made under the 32nd Senior National Fencing Championship results which was held in March, earlier this year. Abi Laishram lost to Bhavani Devi in the sabre final.

The first Indian to ever qualify for Olympics in fencing is Bhavani Devi.

The 28-year-old Bhavani Devi is currently standing at 40 in the world rankings and she is also part of the Indian sports ministry’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The best-ranked Indian in men’s sabre, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma currently world No.81 and Sunil Kumar (rank- 161) will lead India’s charge in men’s epee. Arjun rated 531, will feature in the men’s foil category.

Fencing Championships 2022

Indian Squad

  • Sabre men’s: Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Abhay Krishna Shinde, Karan Singh, Vishal Thapar
  • Sabre women’s: Bhavani Devi, Khanak Kaushik, Abi Laishram, Vedika Khushi Ravana
  • Foil men’s: Arjun, Dev, Kathiresan Bibish, Velautham Vinoth Kumar
  • Foil women’s: Radhika Prakash Awati, Maria Akshita Ciril Rajdev, Isha, Khusboorani Laishram
  • Epee men’s: Girish Vaibhav Jakate, Sunil Kumar, Rajendra Shanthimol Sherjin, Udaivir Singh
  • Epee women’s: Khushi Dabhade, Tannu Gulia, Yashkeerat Kaur Hayer, Taniksha Khatri

Where to Watch Fencing Championships 2022

Dates and Venue

June 10-15, 2022 | Seoul, South Korea

Live streaming

Official YouTube channel of FIE (International Fencing Federation)

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

Nidhi Singh
