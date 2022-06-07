Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 | India squad | Venue | Where to watch – All you need to know

- Advertisement -

The Indian football team is all powered up to begin their quest for 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers (third-round) in June. Indian Football Team will be fighting to book their spot in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The event is being organized by Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

India’s Blue Tiger will be among the 24 nations fighting for 11 spots in the tournament during the third round of qualifiers. The event is scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 14. The blue tiger will face Cambodia on June 8.

These 24 teams will split into six groups of four teams and each will be playing the other three teams in their respective groups in single round-robin matches. The group winner will earn a spot in the tournament.

Group D comprises India with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia as other participants and is scheduled to play at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Indian Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Third Round

Forwards : Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri , Manvir Singh.

Midfielders : Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco.

Goalkeepers Gurpreet Singh Sandhu , Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal.

Group D fixtures, date, and time in India

June 8 – Hong Kong vs Afghanistan – 5 pm IST

June 8 – India vs Cambodia – 8:30pm IST

June 11 – Cambodia vs Hong Kong – 5 pm IST

June 11 – India vs Afghanistan – 8:30 pm IST

June 14 – Afghanistan vs Cambodia – 5 pm IST

June 14 – India vs Hong Kong – 8:30 pm IST

🐯 The #BlueTigers will be raring to go in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Kolkata, starting tomorrow! 🇮🇳#BackTheBlue #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kdWLqbjpBm — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 7, 2022

AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Where to watch in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the match. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 3 in India.

On OTT platforms, Disney+ Hotstar will be the one-stop destination for live streaming.

Tickets for 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers:

Fans can buy tickets on Bookmyshow.com for India vs Cambodia match (June 8) and are available from June 4 onward. Offline tickets will be available from the previous day of India’s match, (10 am to 4 pm).

