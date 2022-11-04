R Praggnanandhaa & P Nandhidhaa Clinched Asian Continental Chess Championship Titles

- Advertisement -

Indian Chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and compatriot P V Nandhidhaa clinched the titles in the Open and Women’s sections respectively in the Asian Continental Chess championship on Thursday.

In a 63-move game, Praggnanandhaa drew with compatriot B Adhiban in the ninth and final round to emerge victorious with seven points. After this triumph, Praggnanandhaa earned a ticket to the next FIDE World Cup.

The 17-year-old chess star from Chennai had gone into the final round with half a point lead over the rest of the field. He managed to stay in the game against the experienced Adhiban and shared the honor to win the top prize.

-- Advertisement --

In the women’s event, WGM Nandhidhaa drew against Divya Deshmukh to finish with 7.5 points. The 26-year-old player from Tamil Nadu was unbeaten through the nine rounds and won six games.

Other players, Narayanan and Vokhidov settled for a draw, while Bharathakoti and Venkatarman had to be content with a half-a-point each after their game ended in a stalemate.

-- Advertisement --

GM S P Sethuraman beat IM Koustav Chatterjee in 41 moves. Harsha Bharathakoti finished second based on a better tie-break score while Adhiban stood third.

Priyanka Nutakki, Divya Deshmukh, and Thi Kim Phung Vo (Vietnam) finished equally on 6.5 points. But Nutakki finished second place based on a better tie-break and Deshmukh and Vo was placed third and fourth respectively.

Asian Chess Championship: Final Results

-- Advertisement --

Open: 1. R Praggnanandhaa 7 points, 2. Harsha Bharathakoti 6.5, 3. B Adhiban 6.5, 4. S L Narayanan 6.5, 5. Shamsiddin Vokhidov 6.5, 6. S P Sethuraman 6.5, 7. Karthik Venkataraman 6.5, 8. M Pranesh 6, 9. Viani Antonio D’cunha, 10. Pranav Anand 6, 11. M Shyam Sundar 6, 12. Abhimanyu Puranik 6, 13. Aravindh Chithambaram 6, 14, N R Vignesh 5.5, 15. Koustav Chatterjee 5.5.

Women: 1. P V Nandhidhaa 7.5 points, 2. Priyanka Nutakki 6.5, 3. Divya Deshmukh 6.5, 4. Thi Kim Phung Vo 6.5, 5. Liya Kurmangaliyeva 6, 6. Thi Mai Hug Nguyen 6, 7. Padmini Rout 6, 8. Aakanksha Hagawane 5.5, 9. Nisha Mohota 5.5, 10. Vantika Agrawal 5.5, 11. Mary Ann Gomes 5.5, 12. Amina Kairbekova 5.5, 13. Eesha Karavade 5.5, 14. D Nomin-Erdenne 5.5, 15. Kiran Manisha Mohanty 5.

-- Advertisement --

Read More | Crypto Chess Betting – How to Place Bets Using Crypto

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport