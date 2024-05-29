Asian Championship 2024: Indian Arm Wrestler Shrimant Jha Claims Gold

- Advertisement -

The Indian Arm Wrestlers team performed outstandingly at the Asian Championship 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. They brought home seven medals in total—one gold and six bronzes. Shrimant Jha stood out as the top performer of the team at the Asian Championship 2024 winning a gold in Left Hand Para. He also won a bronze in Right Hand Para. Laxman Singh Bhandari glinted bright with two bronzes in the Masters category. In addition, Sachin Goyal, who is known for his success in the Pro Panja League and on social media, bagged a bronze in the competitive Right-Hand Senior category, announced the latest update.

Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh won two bronze medals in the Women’s Right and Left-hand categories. Pramod Mukhi finished at fourth position in the very closely contested match, the statement read. The Indian team participated under the leadership of President Preeti Jhangiani of the People’s Armwrestling Federation of India.

पूरे विश्व पर भारतीय युवा शक्ति का परचम लहरा रहा है। उज़्बेकिस्तान में आयोजित एशिया पैरा आर्म रेसलिंग चैंपियनशिप में छत्तीसगढ़ के युवा खिलाड़ी श्रीमंत झा ने स्वर्ण पदक अर्जित कर पूरे देश व प्रदेश का शीश गर्व से ऊँचा कर दिया है। इस जीत पर उन्हें बहुत बधाई एवं उज्ज्वल भविष्य की… pic.twitter.com/IjD90ADUBL — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) May 26, 2024

Sharing her views on the impressive show at the Asian Championship 2024, Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People’s Armwrestling Federation, PAFI-India, said:

“It was a great privilege for me as the President of The People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) to send this strong and competitive Indian contingent for the Asian Championship 2024.” “Our Armwrestlers performed well, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate them for bringing accolades to the country. It’s great to see more and more youngsters taking up Armwrestling as a career option and not just a hobby”

The People’s Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) is the only Indian organization recognized by the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) and the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).