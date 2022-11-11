Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa stormed into the final | Four others signed off with bronze

- Advertisement -

Six-time medalist Shiva Thapa defeated Tajikistan’s Bakhodur Usmonov 4-1 in a closely-fought men’s 63.5kg semifinal contest and stormed into the final of the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman on Thursday. Now Thapa will face Uzbekistan’s Abdullaev Ruslan in the final on Saturday.

He was the only Indian male boxer to advance to the finals as four other Indian boxers bowed out with bronze medals in this tournament.

Shiva Thapa the latest Indian who will fight for 🥇 at the Asian Boxing Championships 😍 Shiva defeated 🇹🇯's Bakhodur Usmonov by Split Decision (4-1) in the Men's 63.5 kg SF to advance to tournament's final🔥🇮🇳🥊 pic.twitter.com/caa30SrUsb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 10, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Two-time CWG bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin’s (57kg) campaign ended as he couldn’t contest the semifinal match due to an injury above his right eye which he sustained during his last eight bout earlier this week.

Injury forces Md Hussamuddin to settle for 🥉 at the Asian Boxing Championships 😢 Md Hussamuddin' s opponent in the Men's 57 kg semifinal, 🇰🇿's Serik Temirzhanov got a Walkover as the Indian's stiches were not dry enough for him to compete. -- Advertisement -- Get well soon champ & congrats for🥉 pic.twitter.com/YHzppwRAr5 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 10, 2022

-- Advertisement --

This 28-year-old star settled with a bronze medal as did Thailand Open champions Sumit (75kg), Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), and Narender (92+kg).

Govind (48kg) faced Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan whereas Sumit (75kg) was involved in a tough match against the reigning Asian champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan.

-- Advertisement --

Narender was defeated by third seed Mullojonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan in the semifinal bout.

Another🥉for 🇮🇳 at the Asian Boxing Championships 💪 Narender lost the Men's +92 kg semifinal bout to 🇺🇿's Mullojonov Lazizbek by Unanimous Decision to bring home a 🥉 pic.twitter.com/dDSXlqFQDC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 10, 2022

The results (semifinals)

Men: 48kg: Govind Sahani lost to Sanzhar Tashkenbay (Kaz) 4-0; 57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin lost to Serik Temirzhanov (Kaz) w.o.; 63.5kg: Shiva Thapa bt Bakhodur Dusmonov (Tjk) 3-2; 75kg: Sumit lost to Jafarov Saiddjamshid (Uzb) 5-0; +92kg: Narender Berwal lost to Lazizbek Mullojonov 5-0.

Women: 63kg: Parveen Hooda bt Uranbileg Shinetsetseg (Mgl) 5-0; 81kg: Saweety Boora bt Lina Jaber (Jor) RSC-R2.

Read More | 10 Best Boxing Gloves Brands

Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport