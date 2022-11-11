Saturday, November 12, 2022
Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa stormed into the final | Four others signed off with bronze

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- Twitter
Six-time medalist Shiva Thapa defeated Tajikistan’s Bakhodur Usmonov 4-1 in a closely-fought men’s 63.5kg semifinal contest and stormed into the final of the Asian Boxing Championships in Amman on Thursday. Now Thapa will face Uzbekistan’s Abdullaev Ruslan in the final on Saturday.

He was the only Indian male boxer to advance to the finals as four other Indian boxers bowed out with bronze medals in this tournament.

Two-time CWG bronze medalist Mohammad Hussamuddin’s (57kg) campaign ended as he couldn’t contest the semifinal match due to an injury above his right eye which he sustained during his last eight bout earlier this week.

This 28-year-old star settled with a bronze medal as did Thailand Open champions Sumit (75kg), Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), and Narender (92+kg).

Govind (48kg) faced Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan whereas Sumit (75kg) was involved in a tough match against the reigning Asian champion Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan.

Narender was defeated by third seed Mullojonov Lazizbek of Uzbekistan in the semifinal bout.

The results (semifinals)

Men: 48kg: Govind Sahani lost to Sanzhar Tashkenbay (Kaz) 4-0; 57kg: Mohammad Hussamuddin lost to Serik Temirzhanov (Kaz) w.o.; 63.5kg: Shiva Thapa bt Bakhodur Dusmonov (Tjk) 3-2; 75kg: Sumit lost to Jafarov Saiddjamshid (Uzb) 5-0; +92kg: Narender Berwal lost to Lazizbek Mullojonov 5-0.
Women: 63kg: Parveen Hooda bt Uranbileg Shinetsetseg (Mgl) 5-0; 81kg: Saweety Boora bt Lina Jaber (Jor) RSC-R2.

