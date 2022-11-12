Asian Airgun Championship: Indian shooters started campaign on a winning note | Divyansh Panwar Bagged Gold

- Advertisement -

The Indian shooters began their campaign on a winning note at the 15th Asian Airgun Championship, as they bagged gold, silver, and bronze on day one. The Airgun Shooting Championship is being held at Daegu, South Korea.

Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event bagged gold while Kiran Ankush Jadhav bagged silver in the corresponding senior competition. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj won bronze in the Junior Men’s Air Rifle.

In the gold medal match, Divyansh outsmarted local favorite Bang Seungho 17-9. Sri Karthik Raj shot 258.8 and finished behind Seungho and settled for the bronze medal.

After coming second in the ranking round with a score of 262.4, Kiran Ankush Jadhav reached the Men’s 10m Air Rifle final, and there he lost to Korean Park Hajun.

On the other hand, reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil finished fourth with a score of 260.2 and while Arjun Babuta finished seventh.

